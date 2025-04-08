Payal Rajput Seeks Support, Positive Vibes From Fans, Well-Wishers As Her Dad Is Taken To His First Chemotherapy Session

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 8 (IANS) Disclosing that her dad who had been diagnosed with cancer was being taken to his first chemotherapy session, well known actress Payal Rajput on Tuesday sought the love, support and positive vibes of her fans and well-wishers to navigate through the difficult journey ahead.

The gifted actress, who has made a name for herself with her impressive performances in films like 'RX100', 'RDX Love' and 'Mangalavaram', took to her X timeline to post the painful news of her dad being diagnosed with cancer.

She wrote,“Hello everyone. My father has recently been diagnosed with esophageal carcinoma (cancer). We've decided to begin treatment at Kim's hospital and today is his first chemotherapy session. I'm feeling a bit scared about this long journey ahead, but we know it's necessary. My dad is strong and determined to recover.”

She then went on to add,”Even amidst this challenging time, my father encourages me to keep working and get back to my shoots and events. As I navigate through this difficult journey, I wanted to share this update with all of you. Your love, support, and positive vibes mean the world to us right now. We're hopeful for his recovery and every blessing counts as we face this battle against cancer together.”

What was heartening to see was scores of fans and well-wishers responding instantly to her post, wishing her dad a speedy recovery and consoling her saying that nothing would happen to him.

Currently, Payal is working on a number of films including a Telugu film called 'VenkataLachimi', which is being directed by Muni and which the makers intend to release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Payal also plays the lead opposite Legend Saravanan in his second Tamil film that is being directed by well-known director, R S Durai Senthilkumar.

While Payal Rajput stars opposite Legend Saravanan, the Tamil film will also feature actors Shaam and Andrea in pivotal roles.

The yet-to-be-titled film is a grand-budget venture directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, known for his blockbusters like 'Kakki Sattai,' 'Kodi,' and the recent success 'Garudan.'

The first phase of shooting was completed in Chennai, while the second phase was in and around Panikka Nadar Kudiyiruppu in Thoothukudi, which happens to be Legend Saravanan's hometown.

Sources say the new film promises to deliver a thrilling action-packed experience based on real events, set against the backdrop of Thoothukudi.

Music for the film will be composed by Gibran, with cinematography by S. Venkatesh and editing by Pradeep.