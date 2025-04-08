Myricx Bio Announces Expansion Of Its Leadership Team To Advance Nmti-Adcs Into Clinical Development



Steen Lisby, M.D., D.MSc. joins as Chief Medical Officer

Jesper Valbjørn, M.Sc. joins as Senior Vice President CMC Ongoing team expansion at Myricx Bio's new facilities in London's Canary Wharf biotech hub following 2024 £90 million ($114 million) series A financing

LONDON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myricx Bio ('Myricx'), a UK-based biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of a completely novel class of payloads for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), is pleased to announce team expansion, with the appointment of Steen Lisby, M.D., D.MSc. as CMO and Jesper Valbjørn, M.Sc. as SVP CMC.

These appointments deepen the expertise and experience within the senior leadership as Myricx scales to becomes a clinical stage company, with multiple N-myristoyltransferase inhibitor ADCs (NMTi-ADC) programs advancing towards clinical development.

Dr. Lisby brings 28 years of experience gained as a clinician and from working in biopharma companies including at Genmab, GSK, and Y-mAbs, giving him excellent insights into linking research with clinical development. He has championed the development of monoclonal antibodies, ADCs and bispecific antibodies within oncology, haematology malignancies, and autoimmune diseases, having led the early clinical development of several approved therapeutic medicines, including Darzalex® and Tivdak® an ADC marketed for the treatment of cervical cancer. Dr. Lisby holds a Doctor of Medical Science (D.MSc.) and M.D. from the University of Copenhagen.

Mr. Valbjørn has nearly 30 years in ADC and antibody product development and manufacturing, spanning pre-IND stages to commercial production gained at Genmab, Lundbeck and the Statens Serum Institute, following an initial research career at Novo Nordisk. At Genmab he played a pivotal role in multiple programs including the early development of Kesimpta® and Darzalex®, the development and approval of Tivdak® and the development and approval of Epkinly®/Tepkinly® a bispecific antibody for the treatment of certain lymphomas. Mr Valbjørn holds an M.Sc. from the Royal Veterinary and Agricultural University Copenhagen.

Robin Carr Ph.D., CEO of Myricx Bio, said, "I am delighted to welcome Steen and Jesper to the company to lead key functions forward through our next stage of growth. They both have very impressive track records of successfully advancing innovative biologics including ADC therapies. Having secured our £90m series A last year, the company is in a great position to further develop our NMTI payload platform and to advance our novel ADC-NMTi drug candidates into the clinic. Their previous experience will be invaluable to maximise the potential of our novel NMTi-ADC payload technology to deliver new options for patients and to drive shareholder value."

Steen Lisby, M.D., D.MSc., Chief Medical Officer, said, "I am excited to become a part of the skilled Myricx team, developing first-in-class, novel ADCs, using our unique payload based on NMTi. The technology holds the potential to be differentiated in the clinic and the possibility to improve the life of patients with cancer."

Jesper Valbjørn M.Sc., Senior Vice President CMC, said, "I believe the NMTi payload can provide a highly needed new modality for ADCs. I am looking forward to working with Robin, Steen and the team in guiding the development of Myricx's NMTi based ADCs, and to realising their potential as next generation ADC cancer therapies."

Headquartered in London, UK, Myricx has expanded its team across management, R&D and support functions in recent months, and is continuing to build its team with additional roles being recruited in the coming months.

Notes to Editors:

About Myricx Bio -

Myricx Bio (“Myricx”) is a UK-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Myricx is a global leader of a completely novel class of payloads for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), based on inhibition of N-myristoyltransferase (NMT).

Myricx is a spin out from Imperial College London and the Francis Crick Institute. Investors include Abingworth, Brandon Capital Partners, British Patient Capital, Cancer Research Horizons, Eli Lilly, Novo Holdings and Sofinnova Partners.

About N -myristoyltransferase inhibition

N-myristoyltransferase (NMT) is an enzyme responsible for the addition of a specific lipid to multiple proteins that are crucial for cancer cell survival. Myricx is developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to address significant unmet needs in oncology, leveraging its NMT inhibitor (NMTi) payload chemistry platform. These ADCs have demonstrated exceptional preclinical efficacy and tolerability across multiple solid tumour-associated antigens and cancer cell types.

Marketed medicines

Darzalex®, is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc., a company that is part of Johnson & Johnson. Tivdak® is a trademark of Genmab A/S and Pfizer Inc., and Kesimpta® is a trademark of Novartis AG. Tepkinly®, is a trademark of Abbvie Inc., and Epkinly® is a trademark of Abbvie Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Follow us on LinkedIn

For further information please contact

At the Company

Dr Robin Carr, CEO, Myricx Bio, ...



Media Enquiries

Sue Charles, Charles Consultants, ... , +44 (0)7986 72658