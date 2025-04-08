E-Commerce Logistics And E-Fulfilment Global Market Report 2025: M&A Activity Continues As Larger Groups Seek To Capitalise On E-Commerce Growth By Acquiring Smaller Specialists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report projects the global market to grow 15.5% in 2025, reaching over €600 billion. Valued at €521.9 billion in 2024, the market has doubled since 2019, fueled by rising e-commerce sales and demand for fast, reliable fulfilment. Asia Pacific leads regional growth, followed closely by North America and Europe. The report covers warehousing vs last mile, domestic vs cross-border logistics, and M&A activity involving giants like DHL, Maersk, and GXO. Profiles of leading providers such as Amazon FBA, CEVA, and bpostgroup are included, alongside regional players like ShipMonk, Rakuten, and Aramex. Strategic insights help businesses optimize supply chains, assess investment opportunities, and stay competitive in this fast-evolving space.

This report takes an in-depth look at the core trends influencing the market, such as e-commerce retail sales, M&A & consolidation. The report also contains trusted market size & forecast data & summarises regional specialists in e-commerce logistics.

As well as in-depth, granular market sizing data and forecasts, it includes profiles of leading e-commerce logistics providers, with estimated e-commerce logistics revenues and recent acquisitions including GXO, DPDHL, bpost, CEVA, Maersk, Ryder, Geodis, Fiege, Kuehne + Nagel, ID Logistics and Arvato.

It also contains a summary description of regional e-commerce logistics and e-fulfilment service providers, such as Rakuten, Red Stag, ShipMonk, Huboo, Byrd, Boxberry, Bleckmann, Omnipack, Seven Senders, BigBlue, Cubyn, Logtex, Blue Dart, Aramex and many others.

This report contains:



Market size & growth forecasts for 2024-2029 - split by region & country specific data for 46 countries.

Market segmentation data - warehousing/fulfilment vs. last mile/transport & domestic vs cross-border.

e-commerce sales data & forecasts - including regional analysis.

M&A activity - analysis & its impact on market dynamics.

e-commerce logistics competitive analysis.

Profiles of leading e-commerce logistics providers - estimated revenues, recent acquisitions, regional & e-fulfilment providers. The analyst's 'State of e-commerce logistics survey' analysis.

A datasheet with all market sizing figures and forecasts will also be made available to all report purchasers.

Despite Trump, global e-commerce logistics and e-fulfilment market expected to soar in 2025

Despite President Trump's intention to abolish the de minimis rules and impose tariffs on imports, the global E-commerce and E-fulfilment market is set to grow by 15.5% in 2025, according to the report. Following a post-COVID contraction in 2022, the market has regained its sharply upward trajectory, reporting double digit growth rates in the past two years. In 2024 the market was valued at ($569 bn), double the market value recorded just before the pandemic in 2019.

The sharp increase suggests renewed consumer confidence, potentially driven by improved economic conditions, advancements in digital infrastructure, and the continued shift toward online shopping.

In terms of regional performance, the Asia Pacific region has grown at a slightly faster rate than either North America or Europe; with 11% growth since 2020 compared to 10% for North America and 8% for Europe.

M&A activity continues as larger groups seeking to capitalise on the e-commerce growth by acquiring smaller specialists. The report highlights recent e-commerce logistics acquisitions, examples of which are:



DHL acquiring Inmar Supply Chain Solutions and Brandpath Group

Stord acquiring Pitney Bowes fulfilment activities

GLS acquiring e-Log Bpost acquiring Staci

According to the senior report editor "Although President Trump's policies on trade and tariffs have introduced significant uncertainty into the market, the sector shows no signs of being blown off course. Consumer habits have transformed, and this will power domestic and cross-border e-commerce and e-fulfilment needs for years to come."

Report Highlights



The global e-commerce logistics market grew 13.6% year-on-year in 2024 to €521.9 bn.

In 2024, the global e-commerce logistics market doubled the market value recorded just before the pandemic in 2019.

Some inflationary pressures persisted in 2024, as y-o-y real growth came in at 9%.

The North American e-commerce logistics market maintained its lead into 2024, albeit marginally. Asia Pacific came in at a close second.

In 2024, eCommerce sales reached EUR 3.36 trillion, marking a strong 15% growth from the previous year. M&A activity continues as larger groups seek to capitalise on e-commerce growth by acquiring smaller specialists.

Use the report to:



Support your strategic planning: identify high growth markets, sectors & geographies, and adopt effective technology & sustainability initiatives.

Assess M&A opportunities: capture key investment and consolidation opportunities.

Understand demand and growth forecasts: capitalise on key growth areas and emerging trends.

Mitigate supply chain risk: increase resilience in volatile market conditions. Benchmark and optimise supply chain strategies: capture growth opportunities and gain competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET SIZE

1.1 GLOBAL E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET SIZE

1.1.1 Global E-commerce Logistics Market by Region

1.1.2 Global Fulfilment and Last Mile E-commerce Logistics Market

1.1.3 Global Domestic and Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Market

1.2 Asia Pacific E-commerce Logistics Market

1.3 North America E-commerce Logistics Market

1.4 Europe E-commerce Logistics Market

2. E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET FORECAST

2.1 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Forecast

2.1.1 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast by Region

2.1.2 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast: Fulfilment and Last Mile

2.1.3 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast: Domestic and Cross-Border

2.2 Asia Pacific E-commerce Logistics Market Forecast

2.2.1 Asia Pacific E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast by Country

2.2.2 Asia Pacific E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast: Fulfilment and Last Mile

2.2.3 Asia Pacific E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast: Domestic and Cross-Border

2.3 North America E-commerce Logistics Market Forecast

2.3.1 North America E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast by Country

2.3.2 North America E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast: Fulfilment and Last Mile

2.3.3 North America E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast: Domestic and Cross-Border

2.4 Europe E-commerce Logistics Market Forecast

2.4.1 Europe E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast by Country

2.3.2 Europe E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast: Fulfilment and Last Mile

2.4.3 Europe E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast: Domestic and Cross-Border

3. MARKET TRENDS

3.1 E-COMMERCE SALES



Global E-commerce Sales

Global E-commerce Sales by Region

Forecast Global E-commerce Sales Forecast Global E-commerce Sales by Region

3.2 M&A IN THE E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET

3.3 STATE OF LOGISTICS SURVEY



E-commerce Volumes Online Retailer Outsourcing Trends

3.4 NOT READY TO EAT FOOD SUBSCRIPTION BOXES: IMPLICATIONS FOR CARRIERS



Food chain - cold chain fulfilment to ambient delivery What's the future of food subscription boxes?

3.5 TEMU AND SHEIN: SUPPLY CHAIN DYNAMICS 2024



Temu and Shein Commonalities

Quantifying the Shift

EU Digital Services Act investigation

Operational impact: air freight

E-commerce Last Mile Impact on E-commerce if De Minimis Rules are Abolished

4. E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.1 TOP E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS PROVIDERS

4.2 E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS COMPANY PROFILES



GXO Logistics

DPDHL

CEVA Logistics

bpostgroup

Maersk

Ryder

Geodis

Fiege Logistik

Amazon FBA

Kuehne + Nagel

ID Logistics Arvato

4.3 OTHER E-FULFILMENT PROVIDERS

