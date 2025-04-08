'It's Right Not To Overburden Stokes': Atherton Backs Brook As England's White-Ball Captain

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Michael Atherton has backed England's decision to appoint Harry Brook as the new white-ball captain, describing it as a“sensible” move that prioritises both long-term leadership stability and the protection of Ben Stokes' fitness ahead of a crucial Test calendar.

Brook takes the reins in both ODI and T20I formats following Jos Buttler's resignation after England's disappointing Champions Trophy group-stage exit. At 26, Brook represents the next generation of English cricket leadership, having already served as vice-captain and taken charge during an ODI series against Australia last year.

“I think it's the right move not to have overburdened Stokes. He has a clear project with the Test team and at 33, his body is creaking a bit. Hamstring injuries have already kept him out for long periods recently, so giving him more responsibility wouldn't have been wise,” Atherton told Sky Sports.

Stokes' importance to England's red-ball resurgence under Brendon McCullum is clear and with a home Test series against India and an away Ashes looming, the ECB appears intent on keeping their talismanic skipper fit and focused.

“That Test project has been largely successful. It will ultimately be defined by the Ashes in Australia and the India series at home this summer. Keeping Stokes laser-focused on that is crucial,” Atherton added.

Brook, though relatively inexperienced as a captain, has been a consistent performer in England's white-ball setup. He has scored 816 runs in 26 ODIs at an average of 34.00 and has 44 T20I caps. His hundred and two half-centuries in the Australia series last September came while leading the side, suggesting he can handle the dual burden.

“He did a pretty good job. On that evidence, it didn't affect his game and perhaps even elevated it,” Atherton said.

Brook's decision to pull out of the IPL - despite holding a lucrative Rs 6.25 crore contract with Delhi Capitals - further underscored his commitment to England's international calendar, though it came at the cost of a two-year IPL suspension.

“He plays aggressively and with a laid-back demeanour - that's the McCullum way. And when you remove the radical option of Stokes, there weren't many viable alternatives. Curran, Billings, Vince - they're not nailed-on starters,” Atherton noted.

The task ahead for Brook is substantial. Beyond his batting, he must now manage a team navigating transition and recent underperformance. Atherton cautioned that the leadership role comes with intense scrutiny.

“You have to keep on top of your own game - Buttler found that difficult. Every comment is dissected, every decision magnified. But Brook's laid-back attitude might serve him well.”