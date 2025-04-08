Consolidated Credit Launches Free Spring Webinar Series Focused On Vacationing, Small Business Success, And Transitioning From Personal To Business Credit

In April, the Smart Savings Strategies For Your Dream Vacation webinar will teach you that it's not just where you want to go, but also when and how. In this webinar, attendees will learn:



How to create a "vacation budget" that doesn't sacrifice fun for savings

When to travel the cheapest whether by air, sea, or land How credit cards can help you save for a vacation and save while you're on it

In May, Small Business, Big Success webinar will teach how slow growth can lead to steady profits and peace of mind. This webinar will cover:



Why so many small businesses fail

How to create a robust budget in six easy steps Proven ways to overcome cash-flow problems

In June, Transitioning from Personal to Business Credit webinar will break down the numbers and show the record number of minority-owned businesses are thriving. Here's what you need to know to join them:



The difference between personal and business credit reports and how one affects the other

Why your creditworthiness can save (or cost) you money How to apply for – and get business credit that can help you grow

"Each of these webinars is designed to give people practical knowledge they can use immediately," says Sandra Tobon , Director of Housing Counseling and Community Outreach at Consolidated Credit. "From travel to entrepreneurship, these sessions provide real strategies that help people take control of their financial journey and turn their goals into achievable plans."

Webinars are held at 1 p.m. EST on the second Wednesday of each month in English and the third Wednesday of each month in Spanish. All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

About: Consolidated Credit is a non-profit organization, which has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

