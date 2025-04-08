Skyfive And Freedom Telecom To Deploy Air-To-Ground Network In Kazakhstan

SkyFive and Freedom Telecom announced their cooperation to deploy a broadband aviation network in Kazakhstan, based on SkyFive Air-to-Ground (A2G) technology.

MUNICH & ALMATHY, KAZAKHSTAN, GERMANY, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Central Asia, with Kazakhstan as the region's economic powerhouse, is among the fastest-growing aviation markets in Asia. At the same time, aircraft in the region are largely unconnected. To jointly address this opportunity, SkyFive and Freedom Telecom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide inflight connectivity to airlines and other aircraft operators using SkyFive's Air-to-Ground (A2G) solution.After Freedom Telecom received regulatory approvals earlier this year, both parties now target to deploy A2G coverage for the main air route of the country. As the 9th largest country in the world, Kazakhstan is also a key overflight corridor for routes between Europe and Asia. Foreign airlines equipped with A2G will be seamlessly able to roam into the new network, which will be compatible with other SkyFive A2G networks. This development further strengthens the case for A2G as a viable inflight connectivity solution even for long-haul flights.“The cooperation with Freedom Telecom marks our entry into Central Asian aviation market,” said Dirk Lindemeier, CCO of SkyFive.“Kazakhstan is important in its own right, represents a significant step toward a contiguous A2G corridor across the Eurasian supercontinent, and is a major addition to our global A2G footprint.”“As the leading operator in the public Wi-Fi sector, Freedom Telecom has already provided free Wi-Fi coverage to the international airports of Almaty and Astana, and we are committed to extending connectivity to all airports across Kazakhstan by the end of this year," said Kairat Akhmetov, CEO of Freedom Telecom. "Our partnership with SkyFive to introduce Air-to-Ground connectivity to Kazakhstan's aviation sector builds on this vision, allowing us to take the inflight connectivity experience to a whole new level for both domestic and international travelers, keeping them connected seamlessly on the ground and in the sky.”

Stephanie Robrecht

SkyFive AG

+49 89 90422007

...d

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.