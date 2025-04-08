Malaysia To Send Officials To US For Tariff Talks: PM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia will dispatch officials to Washington to commence discussions on trade tariffs, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump imposed a hefty 24-percent levy on imports from the country.

While acknowledging that there may be limited room "to revisit the underlying intent" of the tariffs, Anwar said there was still scope to adjust the policy's implementation.

"We do not believe in megaphone diplomacy," Anwar told an investment conference.

"As part of our soft diplomacy of quiet engagement... we will be dispatching together with our colleagues in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) our officials to Washington to begin the process of dialogue," said Anwar, whose country currently chairs the bloc.

The 10 ASEAN member states, which count on the United States as their main export market, were among those hardest hit by Trump's levies.

"Malaysia's trade with the United States has long been a model of mutual gain. Our exports support not just growth here but high-quality jobs across the United States," Anwar said.

"This commercial relationship has served both countries well, but these measures may end up harming all."

The investment conference Anwar addressed is part of a series of events lined up ahead of a meeting of ASEAN economics and finance ministers and central bank governors in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur this week to discuss how to respond to the US tariffs.

Manufacturing powerhouse and ASEAN member Vietnam was hit with a 46 percent tariff on its exports to the United States, while neighbouring Cambodia -- a major producer of low-cost clothing for big Western brands -- was slapped with a 49 percent duty.

Other ASEAN nations hit with Trump's heftiest tariffs are Laos (48 percent), Myanmar (44 percent), Thailand (36 percent), Indonesia (32 percent).

Brunei is facing the same tariff rate as Malaysia (24 percent) while the Philippines was hit with 17 percent and Singapore with 10 percent.

Anwar stressed that while engaging in talks with the United States, ASEAN members must simultaneously continue diversifying and boosting ties with major markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"The Trump tariffs are not the first challenge to multilateralism, nor will they be the last," he said.