403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM: Cambodia Set For Negotiation Over US High Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPOR, April 8 (KUNA) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reaffirmed on Tuesday Cambodia's readiness to engage in a constructive dialogue over the 49 percent tariffs imposed by the US as it is considered the highest rate in Asia.
According to local Cambodian press (Khmer Times), the Premier strongly refuted claims that Cambodia imposed a 97 percent tariff on US goods, clarifying that the figure refers to the trade imbalance between the two countries, not actual tariff rates.
"Since Cambodia joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2004, we have committed that tariffs on goods from any country, including the US, should not exceed 35 percent. In reality, Cambodian exports to the US are subject to an average tariff of 11 percent," said Manet.
He noted that Cambodia maintains over 1,868 tariff lines for American goods, including 210 that are duty-free, and that the country's highest tariff on US imports is 35 percent, with an average of 29.4 percent - far from the disputed 97 percent figure.
Manet outlined a two-step approach in response to the tariff issue. The first step involves reducing 19 tariffs on approximately 85 US goods from 35 percent to 5 percent. If the US responds positively, Cambodia will send a high-level delegation led to negotiate further trade terms.
Manet mentioned that the new tariffs are affecting nearly 200 countries, including Cambodia. He emphasized that his government had been analyzing the economic impact for over two months and was prepared to take decisive action.
"The Cambodian delegation is ready to fly for negotiations if the US gives the green light," he said.
In the same context, according to a report from the Cambodian General Department of Customs and Excise, Cambodia's exports to the US soared to nearly USD 10 billion from January to December 2024, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year. (end)
fds
According to local Cambodian press (Khmer Times), the Premier strongly refuted claims that Cambodia imposed a 97 percent tariff on US goods, clarifying that the figure refers to the trade imbalance between the two countries, not actual tariff rates.
"Since Cambodia joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2004, we have committed that tariffs on goods from any country, including the US, should not exceed 35 percent. In reality, Cambodian exports to the US are subject to an average tariff of 11 percent," said Manet.
He noted that Cambodia maintains over 1,868 tariff lines for American goods, including 210 that are duty-free, and that the country's highest tariff on US imports is 35 percent, with an average of 29.4 percent - far from the disputed 97 percent figure.
Manet outlined a two-step approach in response to the tariff issue. The first step involves reducing 19 tariffs on approximately 85 US goods from 35 percent to 5 percent. If the US responds positively, Cambodia will send a high-level delegation led to negotiate further trade terms.
Manet mentioned that the new tariffs are affecting nearly 200 countries, including Cambodia. He emphasized that his government had been analyzing the economic impact for over two months and was prepared to take decisive action.
"The Cambodian delegation is ready to fly for negotiations if the US gives the green light," he said.
In the same context, according to a report from the Cambodian General Department of Customs and Excise, Cambodia's exports to the US soared to nearly USD 10 billion from January to December 2024, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year. (end)
fds
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment