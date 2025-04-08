South Korea Donates US$ 2.5 Million To The UN Agencies For Afghan Refugees

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)In a show of solidarity and humanitarian commitment, the Republic of Korea has contributed US$ 2.5 million to United Nations agencies working for the welfare of Afghan refugees. The donation aims to alleviate the ongoing suffering faced by displaced Afghan communities in the region.

According to officials, the funding will support critical relief efforts including food assistance, shelter, health care, and education for vulnerable refugee populations. The gesture reflects South Korea's continued engagement in global humanitarian efforts and its dedication to supporting regional stability.

UN representatives and aid workers have welcomed the contribution, calling it a timely intervention as Afghan refugees continue to face immense challenges amid political and economic turmoil.