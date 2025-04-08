Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

South Korea Donates US$ 2.5 Million To The UN Agencies For Afghan Refugees


2025-04-08 05:07:54
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) ISLAMABAD: In a show of solidarity and humanitarian commitment, the Republic of Korea has contributed US$ 2.5 million to United Nations agencies working for the welfare of Afghan refugees. The donation aims to alleviate the ongoing suffering faced by displaced Afghan communities in the region.

According to officials, the funding will support critical relief efforts including food assistance, shelter, health care, and education for vulnerable refugee populations. The gesture reflects South Korea's continued engagement in global humanitarian efforts and its dedication to supporting regional stability.

UN representatives and aid workers have welcomed the contribution, calling it a timely intervention as Afghan refugees continue to face immense challenges amid political and economic turmoil.

MENAFN08042025000189011041ID1109402466

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search