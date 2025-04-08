AFU: Enemy Attempts To Advance To Western Bank Of Oskil In Kupiansk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk sector, Russian invaders continue to try to move to the western bank of the Oskil River.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in a Telegram message.

According to the report, enemy infantry attacks in the Kupiansk sector were successfully repelled near Bohuslavka and Zahryzove yesterday. Russians continue to try to move to the western bank of Oskil. Recently, Russians tried to cross it near Matyusivka. An armored vehicle, namely a BMP-2 with its crew, sank.

Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled two attempts by Russian troops in this area. At first, Russian infantry on a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle tried to break through to the positions of Ukrainian troops, and later they attempted an assault - another tank and an infantry fighting vehicle tried to pull their infantry into Ukrainian positions. Two Russian infantry fighting vehicles were damaged and two tanks were destroyed. Four invaders were killed and three wounded.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked near the settlements of Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Ridkodub, Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Yampolivka. The enemy's assault was repelled. In the area of Hrekivka, the Russians used two armored vehicles to conduct assault operations, which were destroyed.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces units prevented the deterioration of the tactical situation near Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka. The enemy suffered losses in manpower and retreated.

At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, assault actions of varying intensity took place in the directions of Bila Hora, Diliyivka, Chasiv Yar, Dachne, Petrivka, Leonidivka and Toretsk. No positions were lost, the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center emphasized.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian army continues to attack using various types of equipment in the directions of Myroliubivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka, Oleksiivka, Yelyzavetivka, Andriivka, Lysivka and Novosergiivka. The assault was repelled. In the direction of Ulakla, the Russians used three motorcycles, which were destroyed. All enemy attacks were repelled.

During settlement clearing,soldiers eliminated enemy personnel and captured documents

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense in the area of Kostiantynopol and Skudne.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders tried to storm Ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Kherson region 15 times between March 31 and April 6.