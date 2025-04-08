Kharkiv: SSU Detains Spotter Who Adjusted Russian Guided Bomb Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained an agent of the Russian special services who was recording the coordinates of military and energy facilities in Kharkiv for further strikes on them with guided aerial bombs.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU .

The Russian informant was detained as a result of a special operation in Kharkiv .

The attacker was a 49-year-old local publishing house employee who was recruited by Russians through Telegram channels.

According to the instructions provided, he traveled around the northern outskirts of Kharkiv under the guise of business trips, where he tried to identify backup command posts of Ukrainian troops. Upon returning home, the defendant summarized the collected data for a report to his Russian supervisor.

Based on the provided coordinates, the Russians planned to prepare a new series of air strikes on the city using guided bombs.

SSU officers detained the agent at his place of residence. Simultaneously, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.

During the investigation, the SSU found that the offender additionally recorded the addresses of energy facilities, including modular boiler houses.

During the search of the detainee's apartment, the SSU found a phone with a messenger, through which he sent the geolocations of potential targets to Russians in the form of marks on Google maps.

Investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if it is possible to identify them on the ground).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

