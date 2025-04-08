Azerbaijani FM Meets UAE Counterpart For Talks On Strengthening Bilateral Relations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On April 7, 2025, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions focused on enhancing political, economic, trade, energy, and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, as well as partnership within regional and international organizations. The progress in energy collaboration, particularly in alternative energy, was notably acknowledged.

The importance of political dialogue and consultations between the two countries was emphasized as a key driver for further cooperation. Both sides underscored the significance of mutual support and solidarity within regional and international organizations.

Minister Bayramov briefed his counterpart on Azerbaijan's post-conflict regional recovery and peace agenda, highlighting challenges such as mine threats and ongoing territorial claims from Armenia, outlined in its constitution and various legal acts.

The UAE's support in demining and its assistance in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were appreciated. Additionally, the meeting involved discussions on other bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.