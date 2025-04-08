Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Received Iran's Minister Of Roads And Urban Development

2025-04-08 05:07:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

