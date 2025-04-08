Trial Continues For Ruben Vardanyan On Terrorism And War Crimes Charges
The Baku Court Complex has commenced its review hearing on the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, who stands accused of a wide range of serious offenses including violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, and financing terrorism, Azernews reports.
The proceedings are being presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court.
In previous court sessions, over 20 victims testified regarding Vardanyan's alleged actions.
The charges brought against Vardanyan under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan include:
Article 100: Planning and waging a war of aggression
Article 107: Deportation or forcible transfer of the population
Article 109: Persecution
Article 112: Deprivation of liberty contrary to international law
Article 113: Torture
Article 114: Mercenary activities
Article 115: Violation of the laws and customs of war
Article 116: Violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict
Article 214: Terrorism
Article 214-1: Financing terrorism
Additionally, Vardanyan is accused of:
Article 218: Creation of a criminal association (organization)
Article 228: Illegal handling of weapons and explosives
Article 270-1: Acts threatening aviation safety
Article 278: Forcible seizure and retention of power, and altering the constitutional order
Article 279: Creation of illegal armed groups
Article 318: Illegal crossing of Azerbaijan's state border
The trial is expected to continue as the court reviews the extensive charges and testimonies against the former separatist figure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment