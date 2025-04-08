Kashmir-Based Opposition Submits No-Confidence Against Speaker For Rejecting Discussion On Waqf Act

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The oppositions Peoples Democratic Party and Peoples Conference have submitted a no- confidence motion against Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for rejecting discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act, saying his decision has evoked widespread outrage.
In a notice submitted by PC president Sajad Gani Lone and PDP MLAs Waheed-ur- Rehman Para, Mir Muhammad Fayaz and Rafiq Ahmed Naik, the opposition has sought removal of the Speaker.
“This decision stems from widespread outrage within the House over the Speaker's actions, including the rejection of discussions on an adjournment motion and the refusal to entertain a resolution brought forward by opposition parties,” reads the petition.
“Such conduct undermines the democratic principles and procedures governing this esteemed institution, prompting this resolution to address the matter,” it further reads.
With opposition bringing no- confidence motion against Rather, all eyes would be on the stance of the National Conference on this issue,given that they are protesting against the Speaker's refusal to allow discussion on Waqf Amendment Act.
