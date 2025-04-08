Martech Global Market Report 2025, With Case Studies Of Go Geothermal, Zoho Expense, Nubank, Prettylitter, Klaviyo, Tonies And Braze
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|365
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$175.95 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$296.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- Attractive Opportunities for Players in Martech Market Martech Market: Top Three Professional Services North America: Martech Market, by Offering and Organization Size Martech Market: by Region
Market Overview and Industry Trends
- Drivers
- Driving Engagement and Conversions with AI-Powered Personalization Embracing AI-Powered Contextual Advertising and First-Party Data Strategies Delivering Seamless and Personalized Experiences Through Omnichannel Marketing Integration
- Declining Email Engagement and Third-Party Data Loss in Marketing
- Embracing Blockchain for Enhanced Ad Transparency and Efficiency AR/VR for Deeper Engagement and Conversions Eco-Friendly Campaigns and Brand Trust
- AI Bias in Marketing Undermines Fairness, Trust, and Representation Ad Fraud and Bot Traffic Weaken Digital Marketing Effectiveness
Case Study Analysis
- Go Geothermal Streamlined Processes with Zoho Expense and Transformed Expense Management Nubank and Openai Enhanced Digital Banking with AI-Powered Customer Service Prettylitter and Klaviyo Enhanced Customer Engagement with Data-Driven Marketing Automation Tonies and Braze Overcame Engagement Challenges with Personalized Customer Communication Solutions
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Generative AI NLP Predictive Analytics Content-Aware AI Geofencing and GIS
- Blockchain Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) Internet of Things (IoT)
- Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Edge Computing
Impact of Generative AI on Martech Market
- Top Use Cases and Market Potential Key Use Cases
- AI Copy Generation AI Sales Support AI Image Creation AI Social Media Management AI Video Production AI Data Analysis and Insights
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Google Microsoft Oracle Salesforce IBM Hubspot Adobe Genesys Aws Nice Meta
Other Players
- Sprout Social Hootsuite Taboola Wordpress Zoho SAP Openai Twilio The Trade Desk Criteo Intuit Mailchimp Klaviyo Braze Iterable Amplitude Semrush Optimizely Brightedge
Startups/SMEs
- Substack Manychat Flodesk Aspire.Io Heepsy Visme Mangools Contentful Clevertap Thoughtspot Funnel Moz Ahrefs Instapage Later Mixpanel Buffer Hotjar
