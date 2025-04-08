Ophthalmology Market Report 2025 | Industry To Reach US$93.7 Billion By 2030 | Emerging Research Activities Of Ophthalmology Treatments And Availability Of Grants Present Business Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$63.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$93.69 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Prevalence of eye disorders and growing awareness among the population
5.1.1.2. Increasing adoption of prescription glasses and lenses
5.1.1.3. Presence of well-equipped healthcare infrastructure and an increasing number of drug approvals
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of ophthalmologic treatments
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging research activities of ophthalmology treatments and availability of grants
5.1.3.2. High usage potential owing to the technological integrations in Ophthalmology
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited skilled professionals for ophthalmic procedures
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Diseases: Prevalence of refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia in a significant portion of the population
5.2.2. Product Type: Increasing investments in software development in ophthalmology
5.2.3. End User: Continuous research activities by medical institutes worldwide
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Ophthalmology Market, by Diseases
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Age-Related Macular Degeneration
6.3. Cataract
6.4. Glaucoma
6.5. Inflammatory Diseases
6.6. Refractive Disorders
7. Ophthalmology Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Drugs
7.2.1. Allergic Conjunctivitis & Inflammation Drugs
7.2.2. Dry Eye Drugs
7.2.3. Glaucoma Drugs
7.2.4. Retinal Disorder Drugs
7.3. Equipment
7.3.1. Diagnostic Devices
7.3.2. Surgical Devices
7.3.2.1. Intraocular Lenses
7.3.2.2. Ophthalmic Lasers
7.4. Prescription Glasses & Lens
7.5. Software
8. Ophthalmology Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Healthcare Service Providers
8.3. Hospitals
8.4. Medical Institutes
8.5. Research Organizations
9. Americas Ophthalmology Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
10.13. Vietnam
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Denmark
11.3. Egypt
11.4. Finland
11.5. France
11.6. Germany
11.7. Israel
11.8. Italy
11.9. Netherlands
11.10. Nigeria
11.11. Norway
11.12. Poland
11.13. Qatar
11.14. Russia
11.15. Saudi Arabia
11.16. South Africa
11.17. Spain
11.18. Sweden
11.19. Switzerland
11.20. Turkey
11.21. United Arab Emirates
11.22. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Market Share Analysis
12.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
12.3.1. Eyenovia and Formosa Pharmaceuticals collaborate to co-develop clobetasol suspension for dry eye disease relief leveraging Optejet technology
12.3.2. Beacon Therapeutics secures USD 170 Million in series B funding to propel ophthalmic gene therapies and drive global expansion
12.3.3. Thea Pharma Inc. introduced new resources to support latanoprost ophthalmic solution patients
12.3.4. BioPhta raises EUR 6.5 million to propel innovative eye disease treatments to clinical trials and expand global reach
12.3.5. Merck's strategic acquisition of EyeBio aims to advance groundbreaking therapies for retinal diseases
12.3.6. Clario and EmSere forge strategic partnership to revolutionize ophthalmic clinical trials with advanced imaging and data integration
12.3.7. Biocon Biologics Limited received U.S. FDA approval for biosimilar aflibercept, enters U.S. ophthalmology market
12.3.8. Topcon and Microsoft join forces to revolutionize ophthalmic diagnostics with AI-powered healthcare platform
12.3.9. A collaboration between Eye2Gene Limited and Heidelberg Engineering, Inc. was announced at ARVO 2024
12.3.10. Nordic Pharma, Inc. gears up for LACRIFILL launch at ASCRS annual meeting
12.3.11. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG strengthens ophthalmology market position with strategic D.O.R.C. acquisition
12.3.12. Viatris leads innovation with the launch of RYZUMVIT 0.75% to revolutionize eye dilation management
12.3.13. Clario and Cleveland Clinic Foundation's Cole Eye Institute formed a strategic partnership for enhanced ophthalmology clinical trials
12.3.14. Roche's Vabysmo launch in India aims to revolutionize retinal disease treatment with affordability and accessibility
12.3.15. Refocus Eye Health is partnering with eight premier practices in New Jersey to enhance specialized eye services
12.3.16. Ikerian AG unveiled a discovery core platform for enhanced ophthalmic data analysis
12.3.17. Cipla joins forces with CSIR-CDRI to innovate ophthalmic antifungal treatments, accelerating R&D and global market reach
12.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
12.4.1. Alcon Inc.
12.4.2. EssilorLuxottica S.A.
12.4.3. AbbVie Inc.
12.4.4. Bausch Health Companies Inc.
