Brazilian Real Drops 5% In Week As Economic Uncertainty Mounts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data shows the US dollar trading at R$5.9115 against the Brazilian real early Tuesday, slightly down 0.06% from Monday's close. The greenback stabilized after surging to R$5.9324 yesterday, its highest level since February 28.
The Brazilian currency weakened considerably last week as markets reacted to escalating trade conflicts. The real lost nearly 5% of its value since April 3, when the dollar traded around R$5.63.
President Trump's tariff announcements triggered the real's decline. His administration established a 10% base tariff for all trading partners effective April 5. Targeted countries face additional reciprocal tariffs starting tomorrow, April 9.
Trump threatened on Monday to increase China's import tariff from 34% to 50% if Beijing maintains its retaliatory stance. China already announced matching 34% tariffs on American products scheduled to begin Thursday.
European officials proposed 25% counter-tariffs on American goods in response to Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs. These measures will roll out in two phases beginning May 16 and finishing December 1.
The chart shows USD/BRL trading above all key moving averages, confirming a strong bullish trend. Resistance levels sit at R$5.95 and R$6.00, while support exists at R$5.87 and R$5.85.
Brazil Braces for Global Volatility Amid High Rates
Brazil's elevated interest rates offer some buffer against currency volatility. The central bank maintains the Selic benchmark rate at 14.25%, creating a substantial differential against developed markets.
Economists from the Central Bank 's Focus survey expect Brazil's benchmark rate to reach 15% by December. The same survey projects the dollar to end 2025 at R$5.90, reflecting persistent concerns about trade pressures.
Investors await key economic indicators later this week. Brazil will release March's Consumer Price Index and February's Economic Activity Index, potentially influencing monetary policy decisions.
Global markets now price in more aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts. Traders expect four to five reductions by December 2025, signaling growing concern that trade tensions could damage economic growth.
Brazil faces particular challenges as its export-dependent economy navigates relationships with both the US and China. The real's performance will largely depend on how global trade disputes evolve in coming days.
Trump's "Tariff Liberation Day" tomorrow represents a critical juncture for currency markets worldwide. Traders remain cautious about positioning ahead of what could become a pivotal moment in the escalating trade conflict.
