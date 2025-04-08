403
Gold Rebounds: XAU/USD Climbs Back Above $3,000 Mark Amid Global Uncertainty
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices rebounded on Tuesday morning after a significant pullback from last week's record highs, as geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns continue to drive safe-haven demand.
The precious metal is currently trading in positive territory amid heightened global economic uncertainty. As of this morning, gold (XAU/USD) is trading at $3,012.81, up $7.005 (+0.23%), having opened at $3,005.765.
The intraday range has seen a low of $3,002.475 and a high of $3,016.105. This modest recovery follows a substantial correction over the past few days, with gold prices dropping approximately $200 from the all-time high of $3,167.57 reached on April 3.
In futures markets, MCX Gold for June delivery opened at ₹87,559 per 10 grams and is currently trading at ₹87,616, a gain of ₹688 or 7.79% from previous close. US gold futures have surged 1.3% to $3,010.70 an ounce in early trading.
Yesterday's Market Activity
Monday saw significant volatility in gold prices amid a broader market selloff. Stock markets crashed with both NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex opening down over 3.5% to hit 10-month lows. This risk-off sentiment initially drove investors toward safe havens before profit-taking emerged.
Gold experienced what analysts describe as "extreme volatility" last week following the imposition of reciprocal trade tariffs by the United States and retaliatory measures from trading partners, particularly China's 34% tariff on US imports.
Global Market Overview
United States
The US gold market is showing signs of recovery after recent volatility. COMEX gold is trading around $3,016.6 per troy ounce this morning. The market is closely watching upcoming economic data releases, with Federal Reserve meeting minutes due Wednesday and inflation data (CPI and PPI) expected later this week.
India
In the Indian market, 24K gold is trading at ₹89,730 per 10 grams and 22K gold at ₹82,250 per 10 grams, down ₹600 from the previous close. City-wise prices show slight variations, with Delhi reporting the highest rates at ₹89,880 for 24K gold.
Silver prices in India remain stable at around ₹94,000 per kg, while MCX Silver futures are trading 0.79% higher at ₹88,941 per kg.
ETF Markets
Gold ETFs continue to attract strong investor interest. The commodities-focused ETF category inhaled $7.4 billion in March alone and $11.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025, marking the highest monthly inflows since August 2020.
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) has delivered impressive returns, soaring 19.2% in Q1 and 40.1% over the 12 months through March.
Market Drivers
Trade War Concerns
The primary driver behind gold's current price action is the escalating global trade war. US President Trump's implementation of reciprocal tariffs, initially planned for a smaller group of countries, has now been expanded to apply to all countries.
Additionally, Trump has threatened additional tariffs on automobiles. "The escalation of the trade war could trigger a global recession, and that is driving safe-haven demand," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Analyst at Reliance Securities.
Monetary Policy Expectations
Markets currently expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates by 93 basis points by December, which could further boost gold prices. This expectation of lower interest rates makes non-yielding assets like gold more attractive to investors.
Central Bank Buying
Continued central bank purchases have contributed significantly to gold's upward trend, especially in the last quarter of 2024 and early 2025. The World Gold Council reports that central banks' ongoing demand for gold has been a crucial factor supporting prices.
Technical Analysis
According to technical analysts, gold support points are currently at $3,090-$3,055, with resistance at $3,138-$3,160. The recent price correction was anticipated rather than resulting from panic selling, according to the World Gold Council.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities, identifies strong support around ₹86,760-86,350 per 10 grams in the Indian market, with resistance at ₹87,610-88,190 per 10 grams.
The technical outlook from some market analysts suggests that gold may be transforming into a potential multi-week corrective decline, with a bearish MACD crossover observed on April 4. The $2,936 level is identified as a potential downside trigger point to watch.
Expert Commentary
Sachin Jain, Regional CEO India at the World Gold Council, has reassured investors that "the fundamentals of gold as an asset class remain very strong and will continue to be robust throughout the year". He emphasized that the recent price drop was not panic selling but an expected correction following geopolitical tensions and market fluctuations.
"Despite recent corrections, the bullish undertone in gold remains intact," added Jigar Trivedi of Reliance Securities.
Outlook
The short-term outlook for gold remains bullish despite the recent correction, with market participants viewing dips as buying opportunities. Key factors to watch include:
1. Federal Reserve meeting minutes (April 9)
2. US CPI data (April 10)
3. US PPI report (April 11)
4. Developments in global trade tensions
5. Central bank buying patterns
Market experts suggest that gold's long-term appeal remains supported by trade tensions, potential Fed rate cuts, and ongoing geopolitical risks.
The World Gold Council maintains that the fundamentals of gold remain strong. Ongoing demand and geopolitical uncertainty continue to drive gold's appeal as a safe haven.
