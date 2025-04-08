403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky aide requests EU fighting troops
(MENAFN) A senior aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called on Western European nations to deploy combat-ready troops to Ukraine, emphasizing the need for trained forces capable of reinforcing the country’s defense. Speaking to AFP on Wednesday, Igor Zhovkva made the appeal ahead of a Paris summit involving the “coalition of the willing” – a group of European and international nations prepared to offer security guarantees to Ukraine.
“We need serious, trained troops... who are ready to fight,” Zhovkva stated, clarifying that Kyiv is not requesting European soldiers to engage in direct combat with Russian forces but rather to enhance Ukraine’s defensive capabilities. “We are not talking about soldiers who will fight with Russia... but about those who will defend, who will deter,” he explained.
Led by France and the United Kingdom, discussions within the coalition have explored the possibility of deploying a 30,000-strong “reassurance” force to safeguard key locations such as cities, ports, and infrastructure. Air-policing missions have also been considered.
Moscow has previously warned that the deployment of NATO troops—whether for peacekeeping or other security roles—would be seen as direct military involvement in the conflict. The Kremlin has accused France and the UK of deliberately escalating tensions to disrupt negotiations between the US and Russia.
The nature of the proposed force remains a contentious issue among EU leaders. While some advocate for a robust military presence capable of engaging in combat if necessary, others, including Germany and Poland, have expressed concerns about further escalating the conflict.
The United States’ stance adds another layer of complexity. President Donald Trump’s administration has declined to commit American troops, prioritizing diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire instead. This has prompted some European nations to consider increasing their own security commitments to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized that Europe must “step up” its role in supporting Kyiv.
Zelensky arrived in Paris on Wednesday for discussions with Macron ahead of the summit. According to Le Monde, Macron is expected to reaffirm France’s commitment to increasing military and financial assistance to Ukraine.
“We need serious, trained troops... who are ready to fight,” Zhovkva stated, clarifying that Kyiv is not requesting European soldiers to engage in direct combat with Russian forces but rather to enhance Ukraine’s defensive capabilities. “We are not talking about soldiers who will fight with Russia... but about those who will defend, who will deter,” he explained.
Led by France and the United Kingdom, discussions within the coalition have explored the possibility of deploying a 30,000-strong “reassurance” force to safeguard key locations such as cities, ports, and infrastructure. Air-policing missions have also been considered.
Moscow has previously warned that the deployment of NATO troops—whether for peacekeeping or other security roles—would be seen as direct military involvement in the conflict. The Kremlin has accused France and the UK of deliberately escalating tensions to disrupt negotiations between the US and Russia.
The nature of the proposed force remains a contentious issue among EU leaders. While some advocate for a robust military presence capable of engaging in combat if necessary, others, including Germany and Poland, have expressed concerns about further escalating the conflict.
The United States’ stance adds another layer of complexity. President Donald Trump’s administration has declined to commit American troops, prioritizing diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire instead. This has prompted some European nations to consider increasing their own security commitments to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized that Europe must “step up” its role in supporting Kyiv.
Zelensky arrived in Paris on Wednesday for discussions with Macron ahead of the summit. According to Le Monde, Macron is expected to reaffirm France’s commitment to increasing military and financial assistance to Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment