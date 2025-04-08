403
Trump initiates US election overhaul
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has issued a sweeping executive order aimed at reforming the American election process, including a new requirement for voters to provide proof of citizenship when registering for federal elections.
Titled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” the order directs states to collaborate with federal agencies by sharing voter rolls and prosecuting election-related crimes. States that fail to comply risk losing federal funding.
The document argues that despite its history of democratic governance, the US lacks essential election safeguards used by both developed and developing nations. It highlights measures like biometric identification and restrictions on mail-in voting as examples of global best practices.
According to the order, ensuring “free, fair, and honest elections” is crucial for protecting the constitutional republic and preventing fraudulent or improperly counted votes from undermining legitimate election outcomes.
A key provision of the order mandates that voters must provide proof of citizenship to register for federal elections. This mirrors the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, a Republican-backed bill with the same goal. While voting by non-citizens is already illegal, GOP leaders argue that stricter measures are needed to restore public trust in elections.
Voting rights advocates, however, warn that the new rule could disenfranchise millions. A 2023 report by the Brennan Center for Justice estimated that about 21.3 million voting-age Americans—roughly 9% of eligible voters—do not have immediate access to proof of citizenship.
Trump has long criticized the US election system, particularly mail-in voting, which he claims is vulnerable to fraud. The executive order also stipulates that ballots must be “cast and received” before Election Day, with federal funding tied to state compliance.
The order has already sparked legal challenges. Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read condemned the move, calling it an “attack on democracy” that undermines states’ ability to conduct fair elections. Oregon, which relies heavily on mail-in voting, is among the states expected to challenge the order in court.
“This executive order is a threat to Americans’ right to hold politicians accountable at the ballot box,” Read stated, vowing to fight the measure.
