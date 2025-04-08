Intelsat Installs Multi-Orbit System On 130 Aircraft, Nearing 1000 Orders

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Intelsat , operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of in-flight connectivity (IFC), installed its pioneering multi-orbit electronically steered array (ESA) system on 130 aircraft, delivering reliable, streaming connectivity to passengers aboard flights throughout North America. Intelsat has secured commitments for 1000 aircraft set to be equipped with the cutting-edge and operational multi-orbit solution.

“This milestone underlines the fact that many airlines around the world are gravitating towards multi-orbit inflight connectivity solutions,” said Mike DeMarco, Chief Commercial Officer for Intelsat.“Passengers are already enjoying reliably fast service, based on our airline partners' satisfaction scores, and we are excited to play a role in their success.”

The successful launch of Intelsat's state-of-the-art multi-orbit system represents a major leap forward for in-flight connectivity technology, offering passengers unprecedented internet quality and reliability during their flights. Intelsat's multi-orbit capability integrates with both geostationary and low-Earth orbit satellites, ensuring robust connectivity regardless of flight path or location.

The ESA system, known for its ultra-low profile and seamless interoperability, is appropriate for aircraft of all sizes, from regional jets to wide bodies. De-installation of the prior IFC system and installation of Intelsat's ESA are completed within 48 hours, minimizing the amount of time the aircraft is out of service.

About Intelsat

Intelsat's global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company's next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry“firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the“next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

