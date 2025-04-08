POLYVANTIS Flies High At Aircraft Interiors Expo 2025 With Breakthrough Material Solutions That Meet Critical Industry N...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--POLYVANTIS, a leading multi-material sheet and film solutions supplier, will present its comprehensive product portfolio for aircraft interiors and glazing solutions at the Aircraft Interiors Expo. POLYVANTIS offers a wide range of films, sheets, and semi-finished products made from polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polyphenylsulfone (PPSU), polyetherimide (PEI), and polycarbonate (PC) that meet the high demands placed on materials for the aviation industry. POLYVANTIS serves its global customer base with the renowned brands EUROPLEX®, LEXANTM PC film and sheet, and PLEXIGLAS® PMMA semi-finished products under one roof.

“For decades, customers have relied on our brands for innovative material technologies, applications, and manufacturing processes to support the aircraft interiors industry,” said Peter Chedd, Director, Mass Transportation, Europe at POLYVANTIS.“We are proud to leverage our robust history and introduce our combined expertise as POLYVANTIS. Through products like ULTEMTM sheet and LEXANTM F8000HR sheet, we push the boundaries of what's possible for the aviation industry.”

POLYVANTIS offers the aviation industry a one-stop solution for various cabin applications, including seatbacks, armrests, magazine holders, tray tables, galley interiors, luggage racks, personal service units, and lighting. Through its expansive portfolio, POLYVANTIS is pleased to offer the largest compliant thermoplastic offering around the globe, meeting both OSU and FST.

LEXANTM F8000HR Sheet – Lightweight Thermoplastic Sheet Meets OSU & FST Requirements

Adding to its robust portfolio, POLYVANTIS will introduce a new thermoplastic sheet product unlike anything else on the aircraft interiors market: LEXANTM F8000HR Sheet. Based on LEXANTM PC sheet technology and reinforced with glass fibers, LEXANTM F8000HR sheet offers unrivaled performance, and value compared to other fully FST-compliant aircraft interior materials. This new sheet meets OSU (CS 25.853) and FST (FAR 25.853 (d) + App.F Part IV) requirements, making it an ideal choice for applications required to meet stringent fire resistance standards. LEXANTM F8000HR sheet also exhibits exceptional thermoforming capabilities and boasts a lighter weight than other OSU-compliant materials.

ULTEMTM 1668A Sheet - Engineered for Multilayer Excellence

POLYVANTIS is proud to reintroduce ULTEM 1668A sheet to its portfolio. ULTEM 1668A sheet is an extruded polyetherimide sheet specifically designed for aircraft interiors applications. With a legacy spanning over 30 years, ULTEM sheet materials are relied upon for some of the most strenuous applications in aviation. ULTEM 1668A sheet is used in engineered applications requiring a multilayer approach for demanding interior applications due to its tremendous strength and compliance with common flame resistance, anti-smoke, and anti-toxicity standards. The sheet is lightweight, opaque, and fully compliant with OSU 65/65 heat release criteria, and FAA NBS smoke and flammability testing criteria.

EUROPLEX® PPSU Sheet for large components in aircraft interiors.

EUROPLEX® F Polycarbonate Sheets - Easy to form and ideal for aviation lighting.

LEXANTM Opaque FST-Compliant Sheets - Lightweight solutions for aircraft interiors.

LEXANTM 55/55 Compliant Sheets reinforced with glass fibers for improved stiffness.

ULTEMTM 65/65 Compliant Sheets - Engineered for multilayer excellence.

PLEXIGLAS® Aviation Grades: high-performance for glazing and transparent applications. PLEXIGLAS® Stretched Acrylic Sheets: superior impact resistance and performance.

About POLYVANTIS

POLYVANTIS is a global, multi-material player with some of the most coveted and iconic brands in the industry – such as PLEXIGLAS® and ACRYLITE® for polymethylmethacrylate semi-finished products and LEXANTM for polycarbonate sheets and films. With 1,500 employees and 15 production sites worldwide, POLYVANTIS offers unmatched global capabilities, providing customers with innovative solutions in sheets and films for the building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, air and rail, healthcare and security, and lighting and signage markets. To learn more about the latest at POLYVANTIS, follow us on LinkedIn or our website .

