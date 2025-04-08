TCR Therapy Market Research Report 2025-2035: More Than 100 Industry And Non-Industry Players Are Currently Evaluating The Potential Of Over 190 TCR-Based Immunotherapies
Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TCR Therapy Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Target Indication, Target Antigen, Key Players and Key Geographies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global TCR therapy market is estimated to grow from USD 0.03 billion in the current year to USD 4.13 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 51% during the forecast period, till 2035.
Cancer continues to be one of the key areas of research and drug development within the pharmaceutical industry. In fact, in the past few years, the USFDA has approved more than 70 drugs for the treatment of different types of cancer. Given the challenges associated with conventional therapies, such as non-specificity and several side effects including gastrointestinal and cardiovascular toxicities, drug developers are actively investigating targeted anti-cancer therapies.
Of these, modified T-cell receptor (TCR) based therapies have emerged as a promising option. TCR therapy utilizes genetically modified lymphocytes to target specific tumor markers. TCR therapies have been demonstrated to selectively target and eliminate tumor cells from the body of a host with minimal treatment-related side effects.
Notably, over 110 clinical trials related to TCR therapies have been registered in the past ten years, indicating substantial research activity. Driven by a promising development pipeline and encouraging clinical trial results, the TCR-based therapy market is likely to witness significant growth in the mid to long-term.
Global TCR Therapy Market : Key Segments
Currently, Multiple Myeloma Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Global TCR Therapy Market
Based on target indication, the market is segmented into nasopharyngeal carcinoma, multiple myeloma, head and neck carcinoma, sarcoma, melanoma, acute myeloid leukemia, lung cancer, ovarian cancer and Merkel cell cancer. At present, the multiple myeloma segment holds the maximum share of the global TCR therapy market. It is worth highlighting that the TCR therapy market for nasopharyngeal carcinoma is likely to drive the market in the near future.
NY-ESO-1 Target Antigen is Likely to Dominate the Global TCR Therapy Market During the Forecast Period
Based on the target antigen, the market is segmented into NY-ESO-1, EBV and gp100. Currently, NY-ESO-1 antigen holds the maximum share within the TCR therapy market. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.
North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market
Based on the key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and the Rest of the world. Majority share is expected to be captured by drug developers based in North America and Europe. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.
Global TCR Therapy Market: Key Insights
The report delves into the current state of the global TCR therapy market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:
- More than 100 industry and non-industry players are currently evaluating the potential of over 190 TCR-based immunotherapies for the treatment of various oncological and non-oncological disorders. More than 90% of the therapy candidates, which are being developed to target a wide range of disease indications are autologous in nature; NY-ESO-1 and MAGE have emerged as the most popular target antigens. In the last 10 years, close to 110 clinical trials have been registered across different geographies for the evaluation of TCR-based therapies; extensive efforts are underway to improve the successive generations of such therapies. Close to 60 scientists from renowned universities are presently involved in the clinical development of TCR-based therapies; majority of these KOLs are primarily based in the US and China. Close to 200 players claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture different types of cell therapies; such firms also offer a wide range of services across different stages of product development. A growing interest in this field is reflected from the increase in the partnership activity, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders; majority of the such deals were signed between players based in North America. Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this upcoming segment of T-cell immunotherapy, have invested USD 11 billion, across 140 instances. More than 75 patents have been filed / granted by various stakeholders in order to protect the intellectual property generated within this field. With a growing focus on the development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of 51%, in the next decade.
Primary Research Overview
The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders. The research report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:
- Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Celyad Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Kite Pharma Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lion TCR Chief Operating Officer, TxCell
Some Key Players in the Global TCR Therapy Market include:
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics Alaunos Therapeutics Bristol Myers Squibb Cellular Biomedicine Gilead Biosciences GlaxoSmithKline Immatics Immunocore Lion TCR Takara Bio Zelluna Immunotherapy
Product Wise Sales Forecast
- Kimmtrak (IMCgp100 / Tebentafusp) (Immunocore) GSK3377794 (GlaxoSmithKline) YT-E001 (China Immunotech) ADP-A2M4 / Afamitresgene Autoleucel / Afami-cel (Adaptimmune Therapeutics) EBV-specific TCR-T cell with Anti-PD1 Aauto-secreted Element (TCRCure Biopharma) NTLA-5001 (Intellia Therapeutics) TBI-1301 (Takara Bio) LMBP2-specific TCR-T (Xinqiao Hospital of Chongqing / TCR CURE Biopharma Technology) FH-MCVA2TCR (TCRCure Biopharma)
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Pillars of Cancer Therapy
3.3. Overview of Immunotherapies
3.4. Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy
3.5. Classification of Cancer Immunotherapies
3.6. T Cell Immunotherapies
3.7. T-Cell Receptor (TCR)-based Cell Therapy
3.8. Concluding Remarks
4. TCR THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. TCR Therapies: Overall Market Landscape
4.3. TCR Therapies: Overall Developer Landscape
5. POPULAR TARGET ANTIGEN ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Competitive Analysis: Popular Target Antigens of TCR Therapies
6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Scope and Methodology
6.3. TCR Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis
7. KEY OPINION LEADERS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
7.3. Methodology
7.4. TCR Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders
8. T CELL RECEPTOR THERAPY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Kimmtrak / IMCgp100 / Tebentafusp (Immunocore)
8.3. GSK3377794 / NY-ESO-1C259 T-cells / Letetresgene Autoleucel (GlaxoSmithKline)
8.4. ADP-A2M4 / Afamitresgene Autoleucel / Afami-cel (Adaptimmune Therapeutics)
8.5. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)
8.6. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)
8.7. MDG1011 (Medigene)
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. TCR Therapies: Partnerships and Collaborations
10 FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Types of Funding
10.3. TCR Therapies: Funding and Investment Analysis
11. PATENT ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Scope and Methodology
11.3. TCR Therapies: Patent Analysis
12. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURIN G
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing
12.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models
12.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
12.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers
12.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing of Cell Therapies
12.7. Important Factors for Cell Therapy Manufacturing
12.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
12.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain
12.10. Comparison of Player Having In-House Capabilities and Contract Manufacturers
12.11. Regulatory Landscape
12.12. Future Perspectives
13. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies
13.3. Pricing Models for T-Cell Immunotherapies
13.4. Reimbursement related Considerations for T-cell Immunotherapies
14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Scope and Limitations
14.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
14.4. Global TCR Therapy Market, 2022-2035
15. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns
15.3. Kimmtrak: Promotional Analysis
16. COMPANY PROFILES
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics
16.3. Alaunos Therapeutics
16.4. Company Profiles
16.5. Bristol Myers Squibb
16.6. Cellular Biomedicine Group
16.7. Gilead Sciences
16.8. Cellular Biomedicine Group
16.9. GlaxoSmithKline
16.10. Immatics
16.11. Immunocore
16.12. Lion TCR
16.13. Takara Bio
16.14. Zelluna immunotherapy
17. CONCLUDING REMARKS
18. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Celyad: Interview Transcript: Vincent Brichard, Vice President, Immuno-Oncology
18.3. Kite Pharma:Interview Transcript: Adrian Bot, Vice President, Scientific Affairs
18.4. Lion TCR:Interview Transcript: Victor Lietao Li, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
18.5. TxCell:Interview Transcript: Miguel Forte, Chief Operating Officer
19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Additional Benefits
- Complimentary PPT Insights Packs Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report 10% Free Content Customization Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachments
-
TCR Therapies
TCR Therapies Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment