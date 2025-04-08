TCR Therapy Market Research Report 2025-2035: More Than 100 Industry And Non-Industry Players Are Currently Evaluating The Potential Of Over 190 TCR-Based Immunotherapies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Close to 200 players claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture different types of cell therapies; such firms also offer a wide range of services across different stages of product development.

The global TCR therapy market is estimated to grow from USD 0.03 billion in the current year to USD 4.13 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 51% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Cancer continues to be one of the key areas of research and drug development within the pharmaceutical industry. In fact, in the past few years, the USFDA has approved more than 70 drugs for the treatment of different types of cancer. Given the challenges associated with conventional therapies, such as non-specificity and several side effects including gastrointestinal and cardiovascular toxicities, drug developers are actively investigating targeted anti-cancer therapies.

Of these, modified T-cell receptor (TCR) based therapies have emerged as a promising option. TCR therapy utilizes genetically modified lymphocytes to target specific tumor markers. TCR therapies have been demonstrated to selectively target and eliminate tumor cells from the body of a host with minimal treatment-related side effects.

Notably, over 110 clinical trials related to TCR therapies have been registered in the past ten years, indicating substantial research activity. Driven by a promising development pipeline and encouraging clinical trial results, the TCR-based therapy market is likely to witness significant growth in the mid to long-term.

Global TCR Therapy Market : Key Segments

Currently, Multiple Myeloma Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Global TCR Therapy Market

Based on target indication, the market is segmented into nasopharyngeal carcinoma, multiple myeloma, head and neck carcinoma, sarcoma, melanoma, acute myeloid leukemia, lung cancer, ovarian cancer and Merkel cell cancer. At present, the multiple myeloma segment holds the maximum share of the global TCR therapy market. It is worth highlighting that the TCR therapy market for nasopharyngeal carcinoma is likely to drive the market in the near future.

NY-ESO-1 Target Antigen is Likely to Dominate the Global TCR Therapy Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the target antigen, the market is segmented into NY-ESO-1, EBV and gp100. Currently, NY-ESO-1 antigen holds the maximum share within the TCR therapy market. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on the key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and the Rest of the world. Majority share is expected to be captured by drug developers based in North America and Europe. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Global TCR Therapy Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the global TCR therapy market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:



More than 100 industry and non-industry players are currently evaluating the potential of over 190 TCR-based immunotherapies for the treatment of various oncological and non-oncological disorders.

More than 90% of the therapy candidates, which are being developed to target a wide range of disease indications are autologous in nature; NY-ESO-1 and MAGE have emerged as the most popular target antigens.

In the last 10 years, close to 110 clinical trials have been registered across different geographies for the evaluation of TCR-based therapies; extensive efforts are underway to improve the successive generations of such therapies.

Close to 60 scientists from renowned universities are presently involved in the clinical development of TCR-based therapies; majority of these KOLs are primarily based in the US and China.

Close to 200 players claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture different types of cell therapies; such firms also offer a wide range of services across different stages of product development.

A growing interest in this field is reflected from the increase in the partnership activity, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders; majority of the such deals were signed between players based in North America.

Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this upcoming segment of T-cell immunotherapy, have invested USD 11 billion, across 140 instances.

More than 75 patents have been filed / granted by various stakeholders in order to protect the intellectual property generated within this field. With a growing focus on the development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of 51%, in the next decade.

Primary Research Overview

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders. The research report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:



Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Celyad

Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Kite Pharma

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lion TCR Chief Operating Officer, TxCell

Some Key Players in the Global TCR Therapy Market include:



Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cellular Biomedicine

Gilead Biosciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Immatics

Immunocore

Lion TCR

Takara Bio Zelluna Immunotherapy

Product Wise Sales Forecast





Kimmtrak (IMCgp100 / Tebentafusp) (Immunocore)

GSK3377794 (GlaxoSmithKline)

YT-E001 (China Immunotech)

ADP-A2M4 / Afamitresgene Autoleucel / Afami-cel (Adaptimmune Therapeutics)

EBV-specific TCR-T cell with Anti-PD1 Aauto-secreted Element (TCRCure Biopharma)

NTLA-5001 (Intellia Therapeutics)

TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)

LMBP2-specific TCR-T (Xinqiao Hospital of Chongqing / TCR CURE Biopharma Technology) FH-MCVA2TCR (TCRCure Biopharma)

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Pillars of Cancer Therapy

3.3. Overview of Immunotherapies

3.4. Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy

3.5. Classification of Cancer Immunotherapies

3.6. T Cell Immunotherapies

3.7. T-Cell Receptor (TCR)-based Cell Therapy

3.8. Concluding Remarks

4. TCR THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. TCR Therapies: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. TCR Therapies: Overall Developer Landscape

5. POPULAR TARGET ANTIGEN ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Competitive Analysis: Popular Target Antigens of TCR Therapies

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. TCR Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

7. KEY OPINION LEADERS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

7.3. Methodology

7.4. TCR Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders

8. T CELL RECEPTOR THERAPY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Kimmtrak / IMCgp100 / Tebentafusp (Immunocore)

8.3. GSK3377794 / NY-ESO-1C259 T-cells / Letetresgene Autoleucel (GlaxoSmithKline)

8.4. ADP-A2M4 / Afamitresgene Autoleucel / Afami-cel (Adaptimmune Therapeutics)

8.5. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)

8.6. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)

8.7. MDG1011 (Medigene)

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. TCR Therapies: Partnerships and Collaborations

10 FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Types of Funding

10.3. TCR Therapies: Funding and Investment Analysis

11. PATENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. TCR Therapies: Patent Analysis

12. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURIN G

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

12.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

12.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

12.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

12.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

12.7. Important Factors for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

12.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

12.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

12.10. Comparison of Player Having In-House Capabilities and Contract Manufacturers

12.11. Regulatory Landscape

12.12. Future Perspectives

13. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies

13.3. Pricing Models for T-Cell Immunotherapies

13.4. Reimbursement related Considerations for T-cell Immunotherapies

14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Scope and Limitations

14.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

14.4. Global TCR Therapy Market, 2022-2035

15. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns

15.3. Kimmtrak: Promotional Analysis

16. COMPANY PROFILES

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics

16.3. Alaunos Therapeutics

16.4. Company Profiles

16.5. Bristol Myers Squibb

16.6. Cellular Biomedicine Group

16.7. Gilead Sciences

16.8. Cellular Biomedicine Group

16.9. GlaxoSmithKline

16.10. Immatics

16.11. Immunocore

16.12. Lion TCR

16.13. Takara Bio

16.14. Zelluna immunotherapy

17. CONCLUDING REMARKS

18. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Celyad: Interview Transcript: Vincent Brichard, Vice President, Immuno-Oncology

18.3. Kite Pharma:Interview Transcript: Adrian Bot, Vice President, Scientific Affairs

18.4. Lion TCR:Interview Transcript: Victor Lietao Li, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

18.5. TxCell:Interview Transcript: Miguel Forte, Chief Operating Officer

19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Additional Benefits



Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

