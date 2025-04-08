Wisdomtree Selects Apex Group To Provide ETP Servicing In Jersey And Ireland

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Apex Group, the leading global financial services provider, has been appointed by WisdomTree, a global financial innovator with over $115bn in assets under management, to provide management company, corporate services and exchange traded product (ETP) servicing to WisdomTree issuers in Jersey and Ireland.This strategic appointment means Apex Group has onboarded $25bn of ETP assets across Ireland and Jersey respectively in the last year. It also aligns with Apex Group's broader strategy of enhancing and expanding its service offerings particularly in the ETP space. Apex Group offers full corporate services and management company (ManCo) services across multiple asset classes streamlining operations and achieving cost efficiencies for ETP issuers across jurisdictions.Apex Group harnesses customised technology solutions to ensure end to end audit trail, enhancing transparency and compliance throughout the ETP lifecycle. It also has a dedicated team with deep industry knowledge and experience that can manage the complexities of ETPs, providing tailored support to meet unique needs of each issuer.John Bohan, head of business development – Ireland, said:“We are extremely pleased to be WisdomTree's service provider, overseeing key functions for its Jersey and Ireland issuers. This is largely influenced by our extensive experience in servicing large ETP issuers in Europe over the past 15 years.“Apex Group is a valuable partner for managing the more complex ETPs. Our global presence and comprehensive financial services offerings make it an attractive proposition for ETP issuers.”Rafi Aviav, Chief Operating Officer, Europe, WisdomTree, added:“As WisdomTree continue to grow, ensuring robust operational support remains a priority. Apex brings the expertise and infrastructure to support our evolving needs, and we look forward to working with them to enhance our service to investors.”-ends-Notes to editorsAbout Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.About WisdomTreeWisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, and solutions, covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency, and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $117 billion in assets under management globally. For more information about WisdomTree, visit .Please visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter @WisdomTreeEU .WisdomTreeis the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.Newsroom

