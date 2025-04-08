403
Today’s market analysis on behalf of Dilin Wu Research Strategist at Pepperstone
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 8th April 2025
The Nikkei briefly dropped below 31,000 on Monda— — its lowest level since August 2—24 — triggering a circuit breaker and marking the entry into a bear market. This sharp decline reflects a broad market reassessment of’Japan’s economic vulnerabilities amid escalating global trade tensions. While the index has since rebounded above 33,000, this recovery appears more like a short-term technical correction rather than a genuine turnaround. The underlying fundamentals remain weak, and uncertainty continues to overshadow th’ market’s outlook.The sharp decline in the Nikkei is a direct response to mounting external pressures, particularly the U.S.'s recent tariff decisi’ns. Trump’s 24% tariff on Japanese goods, well above expectations, has heightened concerns of a global trade slowdown, and for Japan - an export-driven economy - the impact is particularly severe. The auto and semiconductor sectors have been hit hard, with the 25% tariff on car imports sending Japanese auto stocks tumbling.While the White House has included certain drugs and semiconductors in its tariff exemptions, the chip sector remains under pressure - a clear sign that investors are more focused on the direction of policy than on a handful of carve-outs. At the same time, haven demand has driven the yen higher, further squeezi’g exporters’ margins.Beneath the ’urface, Japan’s own economic weaknesses are becoming more apparent. The March PMI showed a decline in both manufacturing and services. The Tankan survey revealed a growing divide between large manufacturers, whose confidence has fallen sharply, and the non-manufacturing sector, which has been buoyed by tourism and cost pass-throughs. This uneven picture complicates t’e Bank of Japan’s policy path.In addition, although three-year inflation expectations have surged to a record 2.4%, supporting a tightening bia’ in theory, Trump’s aggressive trade stance could fu’ther weigh on Japan…#8212;s manufacturing base — potentially forcing the BoJ to delay normalization.Japan seems to be actively engaging with Trump and seeking de-escalation of tariff policies, however, White House advisor Peter Navarro's recent comments still fail to inspire much optimism in the market. He was quoted saying, "Vietnam cutting tariffs to zero means nothing to us — we care about non-tariff barriers." This suggests that even if Japan makes concessions on tariffs, it may receive little in return.From a market perspective, Nikk’i’s correction reflects not only fears of a –.S.–Japan trade clash, but also a growing recognition that Japan faces stagflation-like risks and limited policy flexibility. If tensions ease, a more sustainable rebound in the Nikkei is possible. But if the trade conflict escalates fu—ther — against a backdrop of slowing domestic—growth — I believe the index could face renewed downside pressure in the medium term.
