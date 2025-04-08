Madagascar Vanilla - The Hidden Costs And Price Volatility Of A Premium Spice

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Why is vanilla so expensive? In our documentary, The vanilla connection - from Madagascar fields to Swiss flavors, we uncover the tumultuous journey of this beloved spice, from the lush fields of Madagascar to high-end products on the global market. This content was published on April 8, 2025 - 09:00 1 minute

We learn that vanilla comes at a high cost not just for consumers but also for the environment and livelihoods of farmers. In the lush region of Sava, we meet farmers such as Jean Marco, who face the harsh realities of fluctuating prices, theft and crop diseases, all while striving to provide for their families. And Jean Patrick – a success story amid market booms and busts.

See how traders scramble to secure the spice in remote villages and how the high demand for vanilla drives deforestation and creates economic strain in local communities. We show you the intricate process of cultivating and curing vanilla, revealing the labor-intensive efforts behind each fragrant pod.

Join us as we unpack why vanilla costs so much and document the challenges and triumphs of those who bring this exquisite but delicate spice to market.

Project editor Virginie Mangin/ts

Field production assistant and translator: Tsiresena Manjakahery

