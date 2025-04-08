Swiss Finance Minister To Meet European Counterparts To Discuss Trade Tariffs

Français fr Karin Keller-Sutter va rencontrer ses homologues européens Original Read more: Karin Keller-Sutter va rencontrer ses homologues européen

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will take part in an informal meeting of the European Union's economics and finance (Ecofin) ministers in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday to discuss trade tariffs and economic growth in Europe. This content was published on April 8, 2025 - 09:29 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This is the first time that Switzerland, which is not a EU member, has been invited to an Ecofin meeting.

Keller Sutter, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency role, is due to take part in a discussion on the subject of economic growth in Europe in the light of geopolitical developments. She will also hold bilateral talks with some of her counterparts, the Swiss finance ministry said on Monday.

