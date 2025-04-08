Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Finance Minister To Meet European Counterparts To Discuss Trade Tariffs

Swiss Finance Minister To Meet European Counterparts To Discuss Trade Tariffs


2025-04-08 04:12:59
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will take part in an informal meeting of the European Union's economics and finance (Ecofin) ministers in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday to discuss trade tariffs and economic growth in Europe. This content was published on April 8, 2025 - 09:29 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
This is the first time that Switzerland, which is not a EU member, has been invited to an Ecofin meeting.

Keller Sutter, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency role, is due to take part in a discussion on the subject of economic growth in Europe in the light of geopolitical developments. She will also hold bilateral talks with some of her counterparts, the Swiss finance ministry said on Monday.

More More Trump tariffs: Swiss economics minister holds talks with US trade representative

This content was published on Apr 8, 2025 Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin held talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on trade relations and tariffs on Monday.

Read more: Trump tariffs: Swiss economics minister holds talks with US trade representativ

