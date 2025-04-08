Swiss Finance Minister To Meet European Counterparts To Discuss Trade Tariffs
This is the first time that Switzerland, which is not a EU member, has been invited to an Ecofin meeting.
Keller Sutter, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency role, is due to take part in a discussion on the subject of economic growth in Europe in the light of geopolitical developments. She will also hold bilateral talks with some of her counterparts, the Swiss finance ministry said on Monday.More More Trump tariffs: Swiss economics minister holds talks with US trade representative
Keller Sutter, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency role, is due to take part in a discussion on the subject of economic growth in Europe in the light of geopolitical developments. She will also hold bilateral talks with some of her counterparts, the Swiss finance ministry said on Monday.
