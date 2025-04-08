403
Trump applauds ‘progress’ on Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has hailed recent negotiations between Washington, Moscow, and Kiev as a major step toward resolving the Ukraine conflict.
Following separate discussions in Saudi Arabia this week, both Russian and Ukrainian representatives expressed willingness to adhere to Trump’s proposed agreement, which includes a mutual halt to strikes on energy infrastructure and the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. This agreement aims to prevent military use of commercial vessels and reduce hostilities.
“We’ve made a lot of progress on two fronts—Russia, Ukraine, and also the Middle East,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. While declining to share further details, he confirmed that talks with both sides were ongoing and “going well.”
Trump also acknowledged that his administration is considering easing some sanctions on Moscow to advance the Black Sea Initiative, a move that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky criticized as a weakening of Washington’s position.
Earlier, the Kremlin published a detailed list of energy facilities covered under the 30-day ceasefire, including oil and gas processing plants, pipelines, nuclear power plants, and hydroelectric dams. The truce, initially suggested by Trump in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, led Moscow to immediately suspend attacks on Ukrainian energy sites. However, Russia later accused Ukraine of violating the agreement by targeting multiple energy facilities on Russian soil.
Additionally, an international oil consortium—including US firms Chevron and ExxonMobil—condemned recent Ukrainian drone attacks on critical energy infrastructure in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, warning of economic repercussions for stakeholders.
