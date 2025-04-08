

PRESS RELEASE Allane launches rolling advertising campaign Pullach, April 08, 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, is making a bold statement for its brand presence on German roads with a large-scale truck campaign. Since March 17, 2025, four eye-catching, branded trucks have been traveling on major highways to strategically increase Allane's visibility as a leasing provider. At the same time, the company has expanded its digital offerings: Customers can now purchase or finance not only new vehicles but also a wide selection of used cars online at allane – with a fully digital contract process. By combining traditional advertising with the consistent digitalization of its services, the Allane Mobility Group is making leasing and vehicle purchasing even easier and more accessible for customers. Philipp Schwenke, Division Head Sales of Allane SE :“Our truck campaign brings the Allane brand right where mobility matters most – onto the road. At the same time, we are expanding our digital offerings to make leasing and car purchases even simpler and more transparent. The combination of strong visibility on the road and digital process optimization strengthens our market position in the long term." Mobile brand presence on Germany's roads

Since March 17, 2025, four large, prominently branded Allane trucks have been traveling high-traffic German highways for three months. They will be on key transport routes across the country, including the A8 (Munich–Stuttgart), A3 (Cologne–Frankfurt), A7 (Flensburg–Füssen), and A2 (Oberhausen–Berlin). With the slogans "Clicked, leased, delivered," "Leasing made easy," and "The leasing that delivers," the campaign highlights Allane as an attractive leasing provider, reaching drivers exactly where mobility decisions are made. In addition to the truck campaign, Allane will launch a lottery on social media and via newsletter to interactively extend the campaign. Further information about the lottery can is available here . Image material of the trucks is available for download here . ---- About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing , Captive Leasing and Fleet Management , the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise. Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million. With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE. -p



