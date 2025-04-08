EQS-News: Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Karlsberg Brauerei publishes annual figures for 2024

08.04.2025

Solid brand growth

Stable earnings development Positive outlook for the current 2025 financial year Homburg, 8 April 2025 – Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH (corporate bond, ISIN: NO0013168005, WKN: A3825C) has published its annual financial statements for 2024. The robust growth of MiXery Iced Blue and Karlsberg UrPils, along with successfully implemented price increases and growing international sales, led to continued growth in beverage revenue following a strong second half of the year and contributed to the good business performance in the 2024 financial year. Gross revenue of Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH increased by a total of EUR 1.1 million (+0.7%) to EUR 154.4 million in the reporting year. After an already significant revenue increase in the previous year (+7.5%), the Karlsberg brand was able to grow again. Karlsberg UrPils, which was honoured as the best pilsner in Germany at last year's World Beer Awards, recorded an increase in revenue of 3.3% and slightly boosted its market share in the main sales region. The segment of non-alcoholic products developed favourably and reached a share of 11.0% of the Karlsberg brand in terms of revenue. Especially the non-alcoholic Karlsberg Grapefruit recorded a significant revenue increase of 23.5%. The MiXery brand, which is particularly influenced by out-of-home consumption and the weather, was able to maintain its market share in the national segment of alcoholic mixed beer drinks, remaining stable compared to the previous year. MiXery Iced Blue achieved a revenue growth of 5.0%. The international business recorded high single-digit growth and, at EUR 24.5 million, was up EUR 2.1 million (+9.3%) on the previous year. Against the backdrop of rising prices for raw materials, consumables and supplies, energy and logistics as well as collective wage increases, necessary price adjustments and efficient cost management contributed to a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year, as forecast. The operational earnings figures, adjusted EBITDA and EBIT, were solid at EUR 17.8 million (PY: EUR 17.7 million) and EUR 8.0 million (PY: EUR 8.4 million), respectively. In the past financial year, investments were made in product equipment and the site to reduce energy and water consumption, as well as in new laboratory technology. Water consumption and CO2 emissions have already been significantly reduced as a result. Christian Weber, Managing Partner of Karlsberg Brauerei KG Weber:“The development of our brands reflects the strength of our company. We have successfully consolidated our position in a challenging market environment. We will continue to place our strategic focus on the sustainable growth of our brands and the continuous improvement of our profitability.” Markus Meyer, Managing Director of Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH, expects a slight increase in revenue for the current 2025 financial year and assumes that adjusted EBITDA will also be slightly higher than in the previous year. Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH's annual financial statements for 2024 can be found in the financial publications (Finanzpublikationen) section on the company website at .



