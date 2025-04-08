403
US state press receives portion of previously withheld grant
(MENAFN) The financially struggling US state broadcaster, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), is set to receive a portion of a previously withheld grant, the organization announced on Monday. The US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) will release $7.46 million, covering the period from March 1 to 14.
Kari Lake, a Trump-appointed special adviser to USAGM, has pushed for drastic cuts to the agency, calling it a “giant rot and burden to the American taxpayer” and arguing that it is beyond saving. She has also alleged serious security violations within the agency, including espionage and terrorist affiliations.
RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus expressed hope that the funding would sustain operations until a court ruling on the broader dispute is issued. He argued that it is illegal to withhold congressionally approved funds for the remainder of the fiscal year. However, USAGM’s legal representative, Abigail Stout, countered that the agency has the authority to terminate grants if RFE/RL violates provisions of the International Broadcasting Act.
Originally founded in the 1950s as a CIA-backed operation, Radio Free Europe targeted audiences in the Eastern Bloc, while Radio Liberty focused on the Soviet Union. The two merged in the 1970s. Today, USAGM oversees various state-funded international media outlets, including RFE/RL, Voice of America, and Radio Free Asia. Though these outlets claim to provide objective reporting in around 100 countries, they are widely seen as instruments of US propaganda.
