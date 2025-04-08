World's First Grid-Forming ESS Applied In Low-Altitude Logistics Station -- SINEXCEL Pioneers The Breakthrough

A Global First: Grid-Forming Energy Storage Powers Drone Logistics

As the industry's first public service hub, this station features a parcel locker alongside a "Lithium + Sodium" hybrid grid-forming ESS. The locker enables AI-driven drone dispatch, smart warehousing, and efficient data processing, enabling 5kg deliveries within a 15km radius. Additional commercial pilots for low-altitude logistics hubs and bases are anticipated to commence in June.

Technical Breakthrough: Lithium-Sodium Hybrid Grid-Forming Energy Storage

This ESS is a key achievement under Guangdong Province's major R&D initiative on grid-forming energy storage converters. It offers high reliability, long lifespan, and enhanced energy density, delivering robust support for next-gen urban power systems.

Energy & Operation Challenges in the Low-Altitude Economy

Drone delivery stations encounter critical challenges; most small drones possess a flight time of only 15–20 minutes, requiring frequent recharging. In remote areas, inadequate power infrastructure disrupts operations, while high electricity costs at rural stations constrain large-scale commercialization.

Integrated Energy Hub for Low-Altitude Applications

This grid-forming ESS can seamlessly integrate with solar and charging stations to create a mobile, all-in-one "solar-storage-charging" energy hub, delivering timely and reliable power for remote logistics and agricultural scenarios.

Flexible and Cost-Effective Deployment

Easily redeployable , the ESS can be swiftly relocated, minimizing redundant infrastructure investments and accommodating rural or emergency applications. Its long lifecycle further reduces depreciation and operational costs.

Leading Innovation in the Low-Altitude Economy and Beyond

SINEXCEL will persist in driving technological innovation, accelerating the deployment of grid-forming energy storage and charging infrastructure in the low-altitude economy. We will also explore new frontiers, contributing to the global energy transition and empowering the growth of emerging industries.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom .

