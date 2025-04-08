Kabul, Tehran Ties Vital Across Various Sectors: Araghchi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi has stressed the importance of strengthening ties between Kabul and Tehran, particularly in facilitating the return of Afghan refugees from Iran.

In a post on X, the Iranian embassy wrote that Araqchi made these remarks during a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador in Kabul, Alireza Bikdeli.

Araqchi highlighted the significance of the ties between the two“Muslim and neighbouring countries” across various sectors.

He stressed the need for close follow-up on bilateral agreements, particularly those designed to facilitate the gradual repatriation of Afghan migrants from Iran and to encourage their contribution to Afghanistan's reconstruction.

According to Afghanistan's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR), around three million Afghan migrants are currently residing in Iran, some of whom lack legal residency documents.

