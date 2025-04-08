Introducing The Omnicount™ Portable Water-Based Condensation Particle Counter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shoreview, MN, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated is excited to announce the release of its latest innovation, the OmniCountTM Portable Water-based Condensation Particle Counter Model 3002 designed for professionals needing precise ultrafine particle (UFP) measurements in both mobile and stationary environments. With its dual channel synchronized measurement capability and portable design, the OmniCountTM particle counter provides a versatile, cost-effective solution for real-time particle concentration analysis.

Measure More, Even in Motion

The OmniCountTM Portable Water-based Condensation Particle Counter (PWCPC) offers more than four hours of continuous operation, even while tilted or in motion, making it ideal for fieldwork, personal monitoring, and environmental research. Its dual-channel feature enables simultaneous, synchronized measurements from two nearby environments, making it a valuable tool for applications such as personal protective equipment (PPE) efficiency testing, air quality assessments, and more.

"With the OmniCountTM PWCPC, we're bringing lab-grade precision to the field, offering researchers, environmental and health professionals the portability and accuracy they need to carry out critical UFP analysis for inside and outside environments", said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TSI Incorporated.

Key Features Include



Dual channels for synchronized measurements from different locations or inputs

Lightweight and portable, perfect for fieldwork and mobile applications

Detects particles as small as 10 nm

>4 hours of battery life, with swappable batteries and plug-in power options for flexibility

Integrated motion, flow, and differential pressure sensors for enhanced data accuracy

Easy data management with Bluetooth®, USB-C, and PC software for export and access Environmentally friendly design using distilled water and sampling at 0.1 L/min

The OmniCountTM Portable Water-based Condensation Particle Counter Model 3002 sets a new standard for portable UFP measurement, empowering professionals to perform detailed particle concentration analysis with confidence, in a wide variety of environments.

For more information about the OmniCountTM PWCPC and its wide range of applications, please explore our website tsi.com/OmniCount .

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: , check out our page on Facebook: , or follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter): .

The OmniCountTM PWCPC tolerates jostling and tilting, while maintaining accuracy. Introducing the new OmniCountTM Portable Water-based Condensation Particle Counter PWCPC

