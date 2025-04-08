403
Russia accuses UK, France of assisting Ukraine in strike on Sudzha pipeline in Kursk Region
(MENAFN) Russia has accused the UK and France of assisting Ukraine in a strike on the Sudzha pipeline in Russia's Kursk Region on Friday. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the French and British governments played a key role in facilitating the attack. According to Zakharova, French satellites were used for targeting and navigation, while British specialists provided input on missile coordinates.
Zakharova branded the attack as part of Ukraine's ongoing "terror" campaign against Russian energy infrastructure. She further criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for publicly supporting a temporary ceasefire on energy strikes, which was agreed upon by Moscow and Washington, but not taking action to ensure compliance from his military.
In response to these developments, the Russian Defense Ministry had called for a halt to attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on March 18 after discussions between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Moscow and Washington had also agreed on a list of energy facilities that should remain off-limits, including gas facilities. However, Ukraine's continued attacks on Russian infrastructure have raised concerns.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that Ukraine’s military no longer follows orders from Kiev due to a “total lack of supervision” over its armed forces. Meanwhile, the UK and France have been among the strongest backers of Ukraine, particularly as the US stance shifts under the new Trump administration. Both British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have recently pledged support for Ukraine, including the possibility of sending troops and aircraft.
Russia has strongly opposed any NATO-aligned European military intervention in Ukraine, warning that such actions could escalate into a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO forces.
