Bangladesh Urges US To Pause Tariff Imposition For Three Months, Says Plans To Strengthen Bilateral Trade

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bangladesh has urged the United States to delay imposition of 37% tariff on imports from the South Asian country for three months.

Citing efforts to boost imports from the US, Bangladesh's interim head Muhammad Yunus has written a letter to US President Donald Trump, requesting a relief for three months.

Outlining steps Bangladesh has already taken to strengthen bilateral trade, Yunus wrote in the letter:“We are the first country to take such a pro-active initiative.”

He referred to the February visit of Bangladesh's representative, Khalilur Rahman, to Washington to begin trade discussions. Since then, officials from both countries have been working to identify specific actions that can quickly boost American exports.

Multi-year pact for US LNG import

The letter also highlighted that Bangladesh was the first South Asian country to sign a multi-year agreement to import US liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is working to expand trade in agriculture, energy and technology.

Bangladesh maintains the lowest tariffs on US exports in South Asia and also plans further cuts, said Muhammad Yunus.

He also listed reforms that are under way to ease non-tariff barriers:“We are eliminating certain testing requirements, rationalizing packaging, labelling and certification rules, and simplifying customs procedures and standards.”

The Bangladesh government is now focusing on increasing imports of US agricultural produce including cotton, wheat, corn and soybeans, according to the letter.

Dhaka is also finalising a bonded warehousing facility that will allow duty-free access for US cotton, ensuring faster delivery to local manufacturers.

Yunus further said that Bangladesh's move to approve the use of billionaire Trump aide Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet network was a signal of readiness to welcome more US investment in high-tech sectors including civil aviation and defence.

“Bangladesh will take all necessary actions to fully support your trade agenda,” he told Trump.