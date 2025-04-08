Ed Sheeran Takes London By Storm With Rooftop Gig On Moving Bus, People Groove To Azizam Watch Viral Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Singer, songwriter Ed Sheeran was recently in London, promoting his new single Azizam. A video of him surprising people with a gig on a moving 'pink' bus has surfaced online. His rooftop performance left people dancing on the streets.

Ed Sheeran's rooftop gig on London bus

In the video, Ed sported a pink sweatshirt with black pants. With his guitar, he played his latest single Azizam. With him was a team of orchestra on the rooftop, playing dhol, drums, trombones and more.

For the performance on the moving bus, Ed and his team painted the London's iconic red bus pink.“Meet me on the floor tonight” was written on the bus as well.

Seeing him in real life, fans were captured laughing in disbelief. While many took out their mobile phones to capture the moments, some simply admired the music. Many were also seen grooving and headbanging.

Sharing the video, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Painted a red London bus Pink and did a gig around the city today. I loved seeing all the reactions of people on the street bopping to Azizam. Play is playful and fun, and today was awesome. Thanks for all the love."

Watch video:

Reacting to the post, many showered love upon the singer who is known for his surprise gigs across the world.

One fan wrote in the comments,“I (heart emoji) the vibes Azizam brings - it makes everyone happy and want to dance!”“Welcome to Persian style music,” added another.“This is sooo cool with the Bus!!! Would be great you do such things in Europe this Summer,” requested one more fan.

Ed Sheeran's new song Azizam

Azizam features a vibrant, fast-paced dance beat with distinct Persian influences, reflecting the song's title. Azizam is a Persian term of endearment that translates to "my dear," which hints at a more personal and cultural connection within the track.

Talking about it, Sheeran said in a press note: "Even though it's completely different to anything that I've ever done before, Azizam feels familiar to me. I wanted to create a party atmosphere in a song and Ilya Salmanzadeh, who I worked with on the track, helped bring that to life. He was so inspiring to work with."

"Now the song's finished, and it's out, I'm discovering more and more every single day that Persians are really, really proud of their culture, and it's great to celebrate it," Ed Sheeran told BBC Radio 1.

Azizam is a part of Ed Sheeran's upcoming album Play. The singer is yet to reveal a release date for his album.

He debuted Azizam on the streets of New Orleans during a surprise performance with the Soul Rebels brass band.