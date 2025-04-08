Kunal Kamra Breathes Easy! Bombay HC Grants Protection To Comedian Till April 16 In Shinde Jibe Row

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bombay High Court on Teusday granted Kunal Kamra protection until April 16 and issued notice to respondents amid the Eknath Shinde jibe row. Kamra was seeking the cancellation of an FIR filed against him by the Shiv Sena, news agency ANI said.

The petition, reportedly filed on April 5, challenges the FIR on constitutional grounds, arguing it violates Kamra's fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21, namely, freedom of expression and the right to life.

Kamra's legal representatives contend that his satirical performance, part of his show 'Naya Bharat', is protected speech and should not attract criminal prosecution.

The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Justice SV Kotwal and Justice SM Modak.

Madras HC extends interim bail for Kunal Kamra

The Madras High Court on Monday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Kamra till April 17.

Last month, Kunal approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he has been receiving many threats following the satirical comments that he made during his show at Mumbai's Habitat Studio.

Kunal Kamra vs Shiv Sena - All you need to know about Shinde jibe row

The comic sang a parody of 'Bholi Si Surat', a popular song from the Bollywood movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. With this parody song, he allegedly targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading to multiple FIRs against him.

Following the controversy, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena youth group, Yuva Sena, vandalised the Habitat comedy venue where the show was filmed.

The comedian, who has had several run-ins with the BJP-led Centre, has refused to apologise for his remark against Shinde. However, he has said that he would cooperate with the police.

| BookMyShow erases Kunal Kamra from platform, all history deleted too amid row Do not delist me: Kunal Kamra urges BookMyShow

Kamra has urged BookMyShow not to "delist" him and to share the contact details of audiences who booked tickets for his solo shows through the platform. He said this would allow him to continue living "with dignity" and to "work towards a fair livelihood."

Taking to X, he wrote, "Dear @bookmyshow- I still don't know if I have your platform or no. Below is humble view - To the audiences I'm not a fan of boycotts or down rating a private business... Book my show is well within their right to do what's best for their business |"

In the note he posted on X, Kamra wrote, " "Dear BookMyShow, I understand that you need to maintain a cordial relationship with the state, and I know that Mumbai is a major hub for live entertainment. Without the state's cooperation, iconic shows like Coldplay and Guns N' Roses wouldn't be possible."

"However, the issue at hand isn't about whether you can or will delist me -- it's about your exclusive right on listing our shows. By not allowing artists to list their shows through their own websites, you've effectively prevented me from accessing the audience I've performed for from 2017 to 2025."

He continued,“You take a 10 per cent cut of the revenue for listing shows, which is your business model. However, this raises an important point: No matter how big or small a comedian is, we are all compelled to spend between 6,000 to 10,000 rupees a day on advertising to reach our own audience. This cost is an additional burden that we, as artists, must bear.”

Later in the day, BookMyShow in an official statement said facts on its role have been "misrepresented in the public domain".