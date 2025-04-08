Gurugram's Giant Peanut Is A 'Brutally' Honest' Take On Salary Hikes: 'In Loving Memory Of...'
The installation, 'part of Naukri's latest campaign', resonates with countless professionals who have eagerly awaited salary hikes, only to be left disappointed.
"I was walking through CyberHub this Saturday when a giant peanut caught my eye. No, seriously. A 10-foot-tall peanut. And it wasn't an early April Fools' prank. It was a brutally honest campaign by Naukri.
We've all been there, expecting a big raise, refreshing our emails constantly.
And then boom, we get peanuts. Kudos to the team for pulling this campaign off so well," Garg wrote on the networking site.
Garg's post, which quips about the experience of refreshing emails in anticipation of a raise only to receive "peanuts," has struck a chord with LinkedIn users. The comments section is flooded with employees sharing their own salary hike woes, while others appreciate the boldness of Naukri's marketing strategy.Here's How People Reacted:
A user wrote:“I hope their internal team that worked on the campaign got the 'BIG' raise they were promised.”
Another commented: "Itna mehnat karne ke baad kya mila? Moongphali." (After so much hard work, what did we get? Peanuts.)
A third user remarked:“Spending money on marketing campaigns but not getting the core right. Wasted. Completely wasted.”
