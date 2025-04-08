Hyderabad University Land Row: Telangana Govt To Withdraw Police, Cases Against Students Over Kancha Gachibowli Dispute

MENAFN - Live Mint): The Telangana government has decided to withdraw cases against students, and will remove police forces from the HCU campus amid the ongoing dispute over 400 acres of land near Kancha Gachibowli, that borders the varsity campus.

The Telangana government's decision came after a meeting of the three-member ministerial committee, which included Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, along with representatives from the UoH Teachers Association (UHTA) and various public organisations at the secretariat, stated reports.

Kancha Gachibowli row

The Kancha Gachibowli row gained national attention, prompting intervention from both the High Court and the Supreme Court after massive protests erupted in the Hyderabad University, with students alleging they were 'forcibly removed'.

| Telangana Kancha Gachibowli: Mass Deforestation At Hyderabad University

Several viral videos also flooded the internet, where a group of peacocks could be heard crying as bull dozers razed trees spread across 400 acres, that borders the HCU campus.

Why did the controversy erupt?

As per multiple reports, the 400 acres of land near Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad was cleared to make way for an IT park. According to PTI, the Telangana government planned to develop IT infrastructure and other facilities on this 400-acre plot.

The controversy erupted after Hyderabad University students protested against the bulldozing, claiming that it would lead to the loss of university land as well as the biodiversity of Hyderabad.

| 'Listen to students': Congress cautious CM Revanth Reddy on Kancha Gachibowli

The chaos intensified after around 50 Hyderabad University students were detained. Cyberabad police officials claimed that the students assaulted the police officers.

400 acres belongs to Hyderabad University or Telangana govt?

The 400 acres of land reportedly includes the Mushroom Rock area within the University of Hyderabad, near its East Campus.

According to PTI, the Telangana government claimed that the land parcel belonged to it and not the varsity. However, the UoH Registrar issued a statement confirming that the boundary of the disputed land had been finalized, contradicting the government's assertion.

| Revanth Reddy govt takes U-turn, now eyes 2,000-acre Kancha Gachibowli makeover

Earlier, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) stated that it had proven its ownership of the land in court, asserting that the University of Hyderabad (a Central university) does not own any part of the disputed land parcel.