Human rights director claims ChatGPT is Russophobic
(MENAFN) Valery Fadeyev, head of the Russian Human Rights Council, has accused ChatGPT of being Russophobic. Speaking at the XV Saint Petersburg International Educational Forum, Fadeyev explained that he and his colleagues tested the popular AI chatbot from OpenAI by asking questions such as “Who won the Second World War?” and “Why does the Russian liberal community hate their country?” The responses, according to Fadeyev, were ideologically biased and harsh, giving the impression that they were not generated by AI but rather by a political party's central committee.
Fadeyev also referred to US President Donald Trump's recent decision to cut funding for Voice of America (VOA), accusing the state-run broadcaster of spreading radical propaganda. He suggested that the US government no longer needs outlets like VOA when they have powerful ideological tools like AI. Fadeyev expressed concern over how to regulate AI's influence, warning that without educating the youth with patriotic values, societies may lack the means to counteract such ideological tools.
Meanwhile, the disinformation watchdog NewsGuard has criticized ChatGPT and other AI models for promoting a pro-Russian agenda. It claimed that these systems are incorporating large amounts of Russian propaganda, skewing their responses with false information. NewsGuard's study found that leading AI models echoed Russian narratives more than 33% of the time.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also urged the UN to oversee discussions on AI to prevent the creation of systems that may be used against any nation.
