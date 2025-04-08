Coinferencex: The First Decentralized Web3 Event Set To Revolutionize The Industry

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)– The countdown has begun for the most disruptive event in the Web3 history: CoinFerenceX – This First-of-its-Kind Decentralized Summit will unite blockchain visionaries, crypto innovators, investors, and startups to shape the future of the industry.

Unlike Traditional events run by centralized organizations, CoinFerenceX introduces a decentralized governance model where 10 select Board Partners will share Strategic power and benefit from a 10% revenue pool. This revolutionary approach ensures that companies-not just organizers-shape the event's direction, creating unparalleled value for all participants.



Decentralized Governance: Decisions on event flow and structure are made by industry-leading companies, ensuring a collaborative approach to maximize value for all participants.

Unmatched ROI: With a focus on measurable returns, CoinFerenceX is designed to provide sponsors and participants with tangible benefits-unlike the traditional event models that fall short on ROI.

Cutting-Edge Content: Featuring over 150+ speakers, 250+ innovative startups, and 7,000+ attendees, this is where ideas and opportunities collide. An Event for the Community: Moving away from overpriced booths and exclusivity, CoinFerenceX is built to empower companies with impactful exposure and meaningful connections.

What Makes CoinFerenceX Revolutionary?Event Highlights

📅 Date: 28-29 April 2025

📍 Location: Dubai | UAE

🎤 Speakers: 150+

👥 Expected Attendance: 7,000

🌟 Opportunities: Booths, sponsorships, and networking with VCs, innovators, and leaders in Web3.

Twitter Card A Movement, Not Just an Event Ticket Options for Every Attendee

To ensure accessibility and inclusivity, CoinferenceX offers three ticket types, including a Free Ticket for attendees who want to experience the core aspects of the event.



Free Ticket: Access to keynote sessions and select networking opportunities.

Premium Tickets: Unlock full access to workshops, VIP networking lounges, and the exclusive Web3 startup pitch competition. VIP Tickets: Enjoy priority access to all event areas, exclusive one-on-one meetings with investors, and premium seating during key sessions.

Don't miss your chance to join the Web3 revolution! Whether you're an industry leader, a startup founder, or simply curious about the future of blockchain, there's a ticket for everyone. Register now at coinferencex/tickets and secure your spot-free or premium!



Be part of the Web3 revolution with top industry leaders.

Shape the future of decentralized events and showcase your brand to a global audience. Take advantage of limited-time sponsorship and Board Partner opportunities.

Why Join?Get In Touch

For further information on sponsorship opportunities, ticketing, or any inquiries, please reach out to the team:



Email: ... Telegram : t/CoinferenceXHQ

Connect with us on social media for the latest updates and join the movement as we revolutionize the future of Web3. We look forward to seeing you in Dubai!

