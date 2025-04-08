Groq Delivers Exclusive Access To Llama 4 In Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq announced today the exclusive launch of Meta's Llama 4 Scout and Maverick models in the Middle East. Available only on GroqCloudTM, developers now have day-zero access to Meta's most advanced openly-available models.

This launch marks a significant milestone in positioning the Middle East as a hub for cutting-edge AI infrastructure, following the activation of the largest inference cluster in the region, located in Dammam. The data center, which has been live since February, is now serving Llama 4 globally.

"The integration of Llama 4 with Groq technology marks a major step forward in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's journey toward technological leadership," said Tareq Amin.

"We built Groq to drive the cost of compute to zero," said Jonathan Ross, CEO and Founder of Groq. "Together with our partners, we're delivering Llama 4 to the region with high-performance inference that runs faster, costs less, and doesn't compromise."

Llama 4 Now Available - Only on GroqCloud

Powered by the custom-built Groq LPU, GroqCloud gives developers instant access to Llama 4 with no tuning, no cold starts, and no trade-offs.



Llama 4 Scout: $0.11 / M input tokens and $0.34 / M output tokens, at a blended rate of $0.13 Llama 4 Maverick: $0.50 / M input tokens and $0.77 / M output tokens, at a blended rate of $0.53

About the Models

Llama 4 is Meta's latest openly-available model family, featuring Mixture of Experts (MoE) architecture and native multimodality.



Llama 4 Scout (17Bx16E): A strong general-purpose model, ideal for summarization, reasoning, and code. Runs at over 625 tokens per second on Groq. Llama 4 Maverick (17Bx128E): A larger, more capable model optimized for multilingual and multimodal tasks-great for assistants, chat, and creative applications. Supports 12 languages, including Arabic.

Start Building Today

Access Llama 4 via:



GroqChat

GroqCloud Console Groq API (model IDs available in-console)

Start free at href="" rel="nofollow" gro .

Upgrade for worry-free rate limits and higher throughput.

About Groq

Groq is the AI inference platform redefining price and performance. Its custom-built LPU and cloud run powerful models instantly, reliably, and at the lowest cost per token-without compromise. Over a million developers use Groq to build fast and scale smarter.

Groq Media Contact

[email protected]

Logo -

