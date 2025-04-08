Director Duo Radhika Rao And Vinay Sapru Call Salman Khan As Their ‘Forever Favourite Hero’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) As the film“Lucky” completes 20 years of its release today, writer-director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru reflected on their cherished memories from the movie and their enduring admiration for Salman Khan.

The duo reminisces about working with Khan, who remains their 'forever favorite hero.' Speaking about their directorial debut, Radhika and Vinay shared,“They say your first is always special and Lucky truly was. To have Salman Khan as part of our very first film was nothing short of magical. He'll always be our forever favourite hero. It's hard to believe it's already been two decades since we shared a love story that touched so many hearts. The songs, the memories, the love, they still live on, and always will.”

Today marks the 20th anniversary of "Lucky: No Time For Love's debut on the big screen. A source revealed that the entire film was shot in an intense 65-day schedule. The 2005-released romantic drama featured Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal in the lead roles. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Kader Khan, Navni Parihar, and Ravi Baswani.

The film follows the story of Lucky (played by Sneha), who, after narrowly escaping an assault, finds refuge in Aditya's car. As a terrorist attack erupts, the two strangers stand by each other, facing unimaginable challenges. This is the story of two individuals who push the boundaries of their endurance and, most importantly, discover love.

Interestingly, one of the standout legacies of“Lucky: No Time For Love” is its iconic music, with Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru introducing Adnan Sami as a film composer. The duo curated what has since become a collector's album, featuring an extraordinary lineup of legendary voices, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Anuradha Paudwal, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Adnan Sami himself.

The film was released on 8 April 2005.