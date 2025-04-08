Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Ministry Commemorates Ağdaban Massacre Victims


2025-04-08 03:12:14
Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry marked the 33rd anniversary of one of the most horrific crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis-the Ağdaban massacre-through a post on its social media accounts, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"33 years have passed since the Ağdaban massacre, one of the most atrocious crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis.

In 1992, the village of Ağdaban, consisting of 130 houses, was completely destroyed and obliterated by Armenian armed forces. A total of 779 residents were subjected to torture, and 32 innocent civilians were mercilessly killed.

The Ağdaban tragedy is yet another manifestation of the crimes perpetrated by Armenia and its armed groups against Azerbaijanis. Today, we mourn the victims of this horrific act with deep sorrow.

May their souls rest in peace!"

