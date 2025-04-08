Gandapur Agrees To Resolve Key Issues As Bannu Jirga Raises Security Concerns

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has agreed in principle to address longstanding issues raised by the Bannu Qaumi Jirga, pledging concrete action to restore public confidence amid growing concerns over security in the region.

During a high-level meeting with the jirga delegation, the chief minister announced the formation of a committee to address key demands, including the reinstatement of dismissed police personnel and matters related to the Fourth Schedule and 3 MPO. The jirga had expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bannu and urged the government to take urgent measures.

Gandapur assured the delegation that the government is committed to restoring peace in the area. He stated that out of 16 decisions made in the Apex Committee, 12 have already been implemented, while progress on the remaining four is underway.

“To defeat terrorism, it is essential to rebuild the public's trust,” the chief minister said, adding that a phased plan would be devised to reopen roads closed due to security threats. He clarified that no military operations are currently underway in the province, but intelligence-based operations against terrorists will continue. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police will be further strengthened, he added.

Members of the jirga pledged full cooperation with the government in its efforts to bring stability to the region. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Pakhtoon Yar Khan, MNA Maulana Naseem Shah, MPA Adnan Wazir, local elders, religious scholars, and senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner, RPO, DC, and DPO.