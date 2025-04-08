403
US military vehicle, four crew members gone missing following training exercise in Lithuania
(MENAFN) A US military vehicle and its four crew members have gone missing following a training exercise in Lithuania on Tuesday, where the vehicle sank in a swamp near the Belarus border. The M88 Hercules armored vehicle, used for recovering other military assets and weighing over 60 tons, was located in the bog near Pabrade, where NATO forces, including the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were participating in joint drills.
Recovery efforts have been unsuccessful so far due to the difficult terrain. The Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced that its most powerful dredger is en route to the site to assist in the operation. The current plan is to stop the flow of water into the swamp so that the mud can be pumped out, as explained by Lieutenant Colonel Ausrius Buikus, who is leading the rescue team.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed condolences to the families of the missing US soldiers, though confusion arose from his earlier statement that suggested the crew was deceased, which was later clarified. The US has around 1,000 troops stationed in Lithuania, with military exercises in the Baltic states increasing due to rising tensions with Russia.
