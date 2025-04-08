403
Moscow claims Kiev breeched once more US-supported energy ceasefire
(MENAFN) Moscow has accused the Ukrainian military of violating the US-mediated ceasefire by launching attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in Belgorod, Kursk, and Saratov regions over the past 24 hours. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian artillery struck a power grid in Belgorod, cutting power to the town of Shchebekino near the border. In Kursk, HIMARS artillery targeted the Sudzha gas metering station, effectively destroying it. Previously, Ukraine had been accused of damaging this facility while retreating.
The Russian Ministry also expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s claimed intentions to halt attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure, suggesting that these statements are merely a façade. Moscow believes Ukraine is attempting to bolster its military capabilities with European support, while the US is advocating for a comprehensive truce with Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a halt to attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure starting March 18 following talks with US President Donald Trump. Despite Ukraine’s alleged violations, Moscow says it intends to uphold the 30-day partial ceasefire as a gesture to the US but has warned it may withdraw from the agreement if Kiev continues to breach it.
