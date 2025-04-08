403
Union Minister C R Patil Inaugurates Symposium On“Dam Safety Act, 2021: Towards Integrated Dam Safety Management” In New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 7 April 2025, Delhi: Union Minister Shri C R Patil inaugurated Symposium on“Dam Safety Act, 2021”: Towards Integrated Dam Safety Management”organised by National Dam Safety Authority” (NDSA) ,DoWR, RD & GR, Govt. of India in the presence of Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary in SCOPE Convention Centre, New Delhi today event highlighted the progress made in improving dam safety, and it emphasized the need for integrated dam safety management through involvement of all Stakeholders.
Shri C. R. Patil,outlined the efforts in implementation of the Dam Safety Act. Union minister highlighted how the Act has created a structured safety framework and institutional set up in ensuring compliances of the provisions of the Dam Safety Act. While lauding the role of NDSA in Dam safety Management, HMoJS encouraged stakeholders to view dam safety not merely as compliance; but, as a commitment to human safety, ecosystem preservation, and national resilience. HMoJS emphasized that every specified dam owner must earmark sufficient funds as mandated; and uphold global best practices and advanced technology for a secure water future. He highlighted that dams are getting old and more efforts are needed to take preventive measures for Dam Safety.
Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti urged states to adopt risk-based prioritization tools and integrate startups and private sector innovation into dam safety practices. Also emphasised on the importance of Dam Health and Rehabilitation Monitoring Application, i.e. DHARMA Portal as a repository of data of all th.e specified dams of the country.
Key releases during the Symposium:
The National Register of Specified Dams-2025 was released, providing a comprehensive database of all the 6628 Specified dams in the country.
Guidelines for Preparing Operation & Maintenance Manual for Ungated Dams was released, aimed at improving safety protocols of dams.
A Compendium on regulations published under the Dam Safety Act, 2021
The National Strategy for Developing Dams as Sustainable and Responsible Tourism Destinations was introduced to explore eco-friendly tourism opportunities.
Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, DoWR, RD & GR elucidated the efforts made by NDSA in implementation of provisions of Dam Safety Act, 2021 in close association with all other stakeholders. She outlined that India is one of the leading countries in Dam Safety management. However, she cautioned the dam fraternity that any complacency in dam safety efforts could derail the process. She stressed upon the need for integrated Dam Safety Management, by taking care of each & every aspect related to Dam Safety in a holistic manner and need to have plans in place for ground implementation of various measures required to improve the safety performance of the dams. She also pointed out that dam safety is becoming increasingly difficult with climate change.
Shri Anil Jain, Chairman, NDSA highlighted the achievements during the Authority's three-year journey and reiterated that dams are not just engineering marvels, but lifelines critical for irrigation, power generation, and flood protection. He stressed that ensuring dam safety is a shared national responsibility.
Shri R.K. Choudhary. CMD, NHPC presented a perspective on dam safety compliance and risk mitigation strategies. He elaborated on best practices in structural health monitoring and adaptive management strategies adopted by NHPC to enhance dam resilience. He shared about the best practices being followed by them for all the Dams of NHPC. He emphasised that NHPC is maintaining their Dam Safety Dam Management data through their In-house portal of NHPC, which is called“SAHAJ SEWA”.
Dr. Sanjay Belsare, Secretary CAD & WM, Maharashtra highlighted on-ground progress, particularly in enhancing inspection protocols and capacity building, while also pointing out challenges like funding constraints and manpower shortages.
The technical sessions by NDSA focused on the evolution and key regulatory provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, emphasizing the significance of a structured legal framework in ensuring the long-term safety and maintenance of dams. Further, the role of NDSA in implementing the Act and the challenges ahead was discussed. The need for capacity building among dam owners and state agencies, particularly in monitoring, inspection, and emergency action planning was highlighted.
State representatives from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Meghalaya shared their experiences and challenges in implementing the Act. They highlighted key issues such as fund constraints, trained manpower.
Senior officials from the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), and key stakeholders from states and public sector organizations were also present at the event. More than 250 delegates from 18 states attended the event, representing various sectors involved in dam safety management.
